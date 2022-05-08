Advertisement
U.S. News
May 8, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

By Adam Schrader
1/3
Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
First lady Jill Biden on Sunday made an unannounced trip to Ukraine where she met with first lady Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a school near the border with Slovakia. Photo courtesy Jill Biden/Twitter

May 8 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden on Sunday made an unannounced trip to Ukraine where she met with first lady Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a school near the border with Slovakia.

"On this Mother's Day, my heart is with you, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and all of the brave and resilient mothers of Ukraine," Biden said on Twitter after the visit.

Advertisement

In a photo shared by Biden, she can be seen carrying flowers for her Ukrainian counterpart as the women embrace in a hug.

Biden met with Zelenska at a school in Uzhhorod, a town just a few miles from the border with Slovakia which is being used as a shelter for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

RELATED Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks

"We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war, where the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day, even today," Zelenska told reporters after the hour-long visit.

Biden is the latest high-profile official to visit Ukraine after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation of lawmakers to the country last Sunday. Before Pelosi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited with officials in Kyiv.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden, who has not visited Ukraine, made a trip to Warsaw, Poland, in March during which he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

RELATED Dozens feared dead after Russia bombs Ukraine school used as shelter

Jill Biden's trip to Ukraine came amid a trip to Europe that included visiting with Ukrainian refugees in a school in Romania.

On Saturday, she visited Scoala Gimnaziala Uruguay, a Romanian school in Bucharest that had opened its classrooms to Ukrainian refugee students, alongside Romania's first lady Carmen lohannis.

Before crossing the border into Ukraine on Sunday, Biden -- a professor at Northern Virginia Community College -- had visited the Tomasikova Street School in Slovakia on Sunday to meet with students and teachers.

RELATED First lady Jill Biden visits Ukrainian refugees in school in Romania

RELATED Ukraine says women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris gives speech to Tennessee State University grads
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kamala Harris gives speech to Tennessee State University grads
May 7 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday told students to "follow your moral compass" during her commencement speech at Tennessee State University.
Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate
May 7 (UPI) -- A new video released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Saturday shows former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in a Quality Inn just hours before disappearing with an inmate.
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
May 7 (UPI) -- A Texas magistrate has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas after he allegedly violated a protective order and sent threatening messages to his wife in an attempt to see his children.
Biden admin forecasts fall, winter COVID-19 wave with 100M potential infections
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden admin forecasts fall, winter COVID-19 wave with 100M potential infections
May 7 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden forecasts a fall and winter wave of COVID-19 amid waning of vaccine immunity, with a potential for 100 million infections and upticks in deaths and hospitalizations.
Legendary comic book artist George Perez dies
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Legendary comic book artist George Perez dies
May 7 (UPI) -- George Perez, the legendary comic book artist known for helping to reshape the DC universe, has died. He was 67.
First lady Jill Biden visits Ukrainian refugees in school in Romania
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden visits Ukrainian refugees in school in Romania
May 7 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden visited Ukrainian refugees in a school in Romania on one of her first stops on a solo European trip.
3 Texas officers indicted for force used on anti-police brutality protesters in 2020
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 Texas officers indicted for force used on anti-police brutality protesters in 2020
May 7 (UPI) -- Two North Texas police officers and a former police officer were indicted Friday on felony charges accusing them of using excessive force against demonstrators protesting against police brutality in May 2020.
Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.
May 7 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service reported major damage a few miles west of Durham, North Carolina, following a confirmed tornado on Friday evening.
Biden announces up to $150M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces up to $150M in military aid to Ukraine
May 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced $150 million in military aid to Ukraine amid fears of escalation as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 11th week.
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
May 6 (UPI) -- An abandoned SUV found in Tennessee has been linked to the corrections officer and inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison last month, authorities said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate
Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
Three Americans found dead at luxury resort in Bahamas
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks
Putin blasts 'Nazi filth' in Ukraine in Victory Day remarks
Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.
Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement