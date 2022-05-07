Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate

1/3

A new video released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Saturday shows former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in a Quality Inn just hours before disappearing with an inmate. Photo courtesy Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

May 7 (UPI) -- A new video released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Saturday shows former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in a Quality Inn just hours before disappearing with an inmate. The surveillance footage, recorded around 5:21 a.m. on April 29, came from a Quality Inn in Florence, Ala., next to a shopping center where she had parked a getaway car before she allegedly helped inmate Casey White escape. Advertisement

Vicky White can be seen in the video wearing a sweatshirt and pacing in front of the hotel's desk.

The duo, which has now been on the run for nearly nine days, left the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama around 9:30 a.m. and were allegedly headed to court.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has said that Vicky White was taking the inmate to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape -- but later said there was not one scheduled.

The getaway car, an orange Ford Edge, was found abandoned at around 1:50 p.m. on April 29 by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, about two hours north of Lauderdale County.

"Alabama officials did not release a bulletin about the vehicle until May 3 .... four days later," the sheriff's office in Tennessee said.

"In fact, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office had the abandoned vehicle towed even before Alabama authorities knew that Casey White and Vicky White were missing."

Vicky White and Casey White have not yet been found and there has been no credible indication that either has been sighted since their disappearance.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that the federal agency is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture Casey White and up to $5,000 for Vicky White.

The former corrections officer and her inmate are not related but investigators confirmed a WAFF report that found the pair had a "special relationship."

"The subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun," the U.S. Marshall's Service said.

The U.S. Marshall's Service on Friday released new pictures of Casey White and noted that some are affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.