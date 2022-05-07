Advertisement
May 7, 2022 / 5:13 PM

Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas

By Adam Schrader
Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) warms up before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field in September 2018. A Texas magistrate has issued an arrest warrant for Thomas after he allegedly violated a protective order. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- A Texas magistrate has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas after he allegedly violated a protective order and sent threatening messages to his wife in an attempt to see his children, reports said Saturday.

The warrant was signed on April 27 by Magistrate George Thomas and revealed Saturday by the Austin American-Statesman, which obtained a copy of the arrest affidavit. The warrant was confirmed by KXAN.

The court records obtained the Austin American-Statesman show that Thomas has been charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly violating a protective order issued in May 2021 by a civil court judge two or more times within 12 months.

The protective order said that Thomas could only communicate with the woman through a co-parenting phone app, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

RELATED Las Vegas Raiders abruptly part ways with team president Dan Ventrelle

But she told police he refused to download it and insists on reaching her by phone and would allegedly text her messages threatening her and her children.

"Waiting on hand in foot is why I'll kick ur ass," Thomas allegedly texted the woman on April 18, after allegedly obtaining two handguns earlier in the day.

Thomas also allegedly texted the woman messages wishing that she would drive off the road with her children in the car and other messages allegedly referring to poisoning the kids.

RELATED NFL finds no evidence to support ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson's tanking claims

Trey Dolezal, the lawyer representing Thomas in an ongoing divorce, confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman that the warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to his wife to see their children.

"They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids," Dolezal said. "I don't really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children."

Thomas, a free safety who won the 2013 Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, has not yet been booked into the Travis County jail.

RELATED Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

After leaving the Seahawks, Thomas signed with the Baltimore Ravens but was released from the team in August 2020 after he got into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark during a preseason practice.

Last month, Thomas told ESPN that he was "ready" to return to the NFL.

"I'm in shape," Thomas said. "My timing is on point -- I'm proud of that."

