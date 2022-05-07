Advertisement
U.S. News
May 7, 2022 / 11:39 AM

3 Texas officers indicted for force used on anti-police brutality protesters in 2020

By Jason Beeferman, The Texas Tribune
3 Texas officers indicted for force used on anti-police brutality protesters in 2020
Protesters confront a line of Dallas police officers at a march for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Three North Texas officers were indicted on assault charges for actions against protesters in 2020. File Photo by Shelby Tauber/The Texas Tribune

May 7 (UPI) -- Two North Texas police officers and a former police officer were indicted Friday on felony charges accusing them of using excessive force against demonstrators protesting against police brutality in May 2020.

Dallas police officer Ryan Mabry and former Dallas officer Melvin Williams were indicted on multiple felony counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and deadly conduct for their involvement with the protests, according to a press release from the Dallas County district attorney's office. Garland police officer Joe Privitt was indicted on one felony count of aggravated assault by a public servant. The indictments come after nearly two years of investigation, District Attorney John Creuzot said in the release.

Advertisement

Mabry is accused of firing or threatening to fire so-called less-lethal projectiles at three people, according to some of his indictments.

The projectiles are a crowd control measure meant to injure, not kill, but their ​​colloquial name acknowledges their capability to kill depending on where a person is hit. They have also caused serious injuries.

Advertisement
RELATED Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal, will sentence him to 20-25 years

"The full story hasn't been told; you have to look at everything that went on downtown to understand the reasons that the officers had to eventually use force," Mabry's lawyer, Toby Shook, said Friday.

Shook said he is confident Mabry will be found not guilty based on "strong evidence" and "statutes that allow officers to use force [when] dispersing a riot." He added that while many protesters were demonstrating peacefully, it was the "agitators" who were met with projectiles after they blockaded streets and tried to "whip up the crowd."

"It was a riot," he said. "There was looting. There were some people who started there, they were there protesting peacefully. Those people weren't hurt. A lot of protesters, when asked to disperse, would. It's the persons who didn't that obviously caused the problem and the violence and the property damage."

RELATED Capitol police suspends officer for weapon discharge in office building

The indictments for Williams and Privitt were not available late Friday. The press release announcing the indictments did not detail the specific actions they allegedly took against protesters.

Arrest warrants were issued for Mabry and Williams in February. Each also faces three counts of official oppression. Williams is also alleged to have used so-called less-lethal projectiles.

Williams' attorney did not respond to an immediate request for comment. It was not immediately known if Privitt is represented by an attorney.

Advertisement
RELATED Ex-cop who shot 12-year-old Philadelphia boy charged with murder

Following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, protests against police departments' excessive use of force and mistreatment of people of color erupted around the country and in several Texas cities, including Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, in addition to Dallas.

In Austin, 19 police officers face felony charges for excessive use of force during the May protests. Nine of them -- including Texas House candidate Justin Berry -- are accused of shooting lead-pellet beanbag rounds at the same woman, according to Travis County indictments.

Before facing the charges for his involvement in the 2020 protests, Williams was fired in late January for a separate incident in which he violated the department's use-of-force policy during a July 2021 incident captured on video. The video shows Williams repeatedly punching a man in the face during a brawl in Deep Ellum. He was already under two use-of-force investigations, according to The Dallas Morning News.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Advertisement

Protesters march for social justice

The Surrogate's Court building exterior remains vandalized while Occupy City Hall protests continue outside City Hall in New York City on June 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.
May 7 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service reported major damage a few miles west of Durham, North Carolina, following a confirmed tornado on Friday evening.
Biden announces up to $150M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden announces up to $150M in military aid to Ukraine
May 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced $150 million in military aid to Ukraine amid fears of escalation as the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 11th week.
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
May 6 (UPI) -- An abandoned SUV found in Tennessee has been linked to the corrections officer and inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison last month, authorities said Friday.
NYC judge's son Aaron Mostofsky sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NYC judge's son Aaron Mostofsky sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
May 6 (UPI) -- The son of a New York City judge who dressed as a caveman when he participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison.
Rangers search for first climber of season on Denali
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rangers search for first climber of season on Denali
May 6 (UPI) -- Rangers at Denali National Park and Preserve launched a search this week for the first registered climber on the mountain this season after he failed to check in with a friend.
Appeals court temporarily reinstates Florida voting law
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Appeals court temporarily reinstates Florida voting law
May 6 (UPI) -- The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday temporarily reinstated a Florida voting law that had been declared unconstitutional by a federal judge ahead of the midterm elections.
Georgia judge says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should stay on ballot
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Georgia judge says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should stay on ballot
May 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should be allowed to stay on the ballot for this month's primary over objections by a group of voters.
U.S. stock indexes dip after tumultuous weekly trading
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. stock indexes dip after tumultuous weekly trading
May 6 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States saw losses Friday even amid a strong jobs report, after a tumultuous week of trading.
Preseason tropical system may brew off Southeast coast
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Preseason tropical system may brew off Southeast coast
The same storm set on bringing days of rain to portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region during the weekend could transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of 2022.
Porcine virus may be to blame for death of pig heart transplant patient
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Porcine virus may be to blame for death of pig heart transplant patient
May 6 (UPI) -- Doctors said they found traces of a virus in a pig heart transplanted into a Maryland man earlier this year, which may explain why he died two months later.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
Havana hotel explosion leaves at least 22 people dead
Havana hotel explosion leaves at least 22 people dead
Italy seizes $700M superyacht linked to Putin
Italy seizes $700M superyacht linked to Putin
NTSB says video shows Pittsburgh bridge separating before collapse
NTSB says video shows Pittsburgh bridge separating before collapse
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement