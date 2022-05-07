Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.

The thunderstorm downed trees in Durham County, N.C., on Friday night. Photo courtesy of the Durham County Sheriff's Office

May 7 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service reported major damage a few miles west of Durham, North Carolina, following a confirmed tornado on Friday evening, including damage to one building where at least 30 people were taking shelter. A strong line of storms entered Orange County just before 5 p.m. Friday. The severe weather came from a cold front that was moving east over the state, which also brought hail and damaging wind gusts to North Carolina and the surrounding states. Advertisement

The majority of the damage occurred around Mebane, a city roughly 20 miles from Durham. In addition, several structures were damaged in the East Washington Street area in Mebane, according to the Orange County government.

The Gildan Distribution Center on East Washington Street in Mebane was impacted by possible tornado damage as a result of the storm. As the tornadic storm struck the plant, large chunks of the wall were ripped off. Pieces of the building could be seen dangling to the side and the interior of the building was exposed in some places, according to photos posted by WRAL.

Advertisement

RELATED 2nd tornado cluster ravages towns in Oklahoma and Texas

Thirty people were working inside the distribution center as the storm tore through, but no injuries were reported, according to WRAL.

The damage report is located just off an area of US-70 that is less than a mile north of Interstate 40 and Interstate 85.

Five minutes following the report in Mebane, another tornado damage report surfaced about four miles northeast of the city. Structural damage occurred in a neighborhood about two miles northeast of where major damage was reported earlier.

At 5:24 p.m., law enforcement confirmed a tornado located west of Schley, N.C., moving northeast, according to the NWS. The tornado was then seen 7 miles west of Rougemont, N.C., and it continued its northeast track just after 5:30 p.m.

Possible tornado debris damage could be seen on radar imagery in Orange County on North Carolina Highway 86, according to WFMY meteorologist Tim Buckley.

The exact extent of damages and injuries is currently not known.

Later on Friday, another tornado was located in North Carolina near the Virginia border. The National Weather Service issued a warning just before 7:30 p.m. stating a confirmed tornado was located over Madison, N.C., and moving northeast. A confirmed tornado was also located near Wentworth, N.C., from the same cell.

Advertisement

A particularly dangerous situation tornado warning was issued for central Rockingham county as the large and extremely dangerous tornado moved through the county. A strong tornado debris signature was visible on radar as the tornado moved through the county, which suggested debris were being lofted into the air, according to WFMY.

The storm system that brought multiple tornadoes to the area also brought large hail to other parts of the southeast, with several areas reporting 1.75 inch (golf ball sized) or larger hail. In central Tennessee, 2.25 inch hail (egg sized) was reported. Georgia and South Carolina also had hail reports exceeding 2 inches (egg sized).

Severe thunderstorm reports stretched from Florida to Virginia on Friday, with several involving large hail and strong wind gusts. A 70 mph wind gust occurred in Treadway, Tenn., and Pitt-Greenville Air, N.C., on Friday.

With many rounds of heavy rain, reports of flooding were widespread across much of the Appalachians and eastward into the mid-Atlantic. Flooding was particularly intense in Huntington, West Virginia, where up to 3 inches of rain led to rapidly rising waters in the area. According to West Virginia emergency management, a fatality was reported on Friday as a man was swept away in rapidly rising floodwaters.

Advertisement

Several power outages have been reported in states impacted by the severe weather, according to PowerOutage.us. As of Saturday morning, Virginia and North Carolina combined for over 26,000 outages, and an additional 14,000 outages were reported in Pennsylvania.