Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 6, 2022 / 8:27 PM

NYC judge's son Aaron Mostofsky sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Adam Schrader
1/5
NYC judge's son Aaron Mostofsky sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York City judge, is pictured wearing a caveman costume in the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021. Photo courtesy U.S. Justice Department

May 6 (UPI) -- The son of a New York City judge who dressed as a caveman when he participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison.

Brooklyn resident Aaron Mostofsky, 35, was arrested in January 2021 and pleaded guilty a year later to a felony charge of civil disorder, and misdemeanor charges of theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Advertisement

After his prison term, Aaron Mostofsky will be placed on 12 months of supervised release and will be required to perform 200 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in restitution, the Justice Department said in a news release.

He is the son of Steven Mostofsky, a judge with the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn.

RELATED Georgia judge says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should stay on ballot

Aaron "Mostofsky, dressed as a self-professed caveman and carrying a walking stick or rod, was among the first to breach the restricted area around the Capitol," prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum filed April 29.

"He forcibly pushed against officers who were attempting to adjust barriers in the West Terrace area to keep rioters from entering the Capitol building. After impeding officers, Mostofsky joined the crowd breaking into the building itself."

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Aaron Mostofsky also stole protective gear including a U.S. Capitol Police bullet-proof vest and a riot shield.

RELATED Giuliani faces contempt charge after last-minute refusal to testify for Jan. 6 committee

"Amidst this chaos and just prior to his engagement with officers, Mostofsky cheered rioters' efforts, fist-bumping another rioter, steps back from the police line," prosecutors said.

Aaron Mostofsky can be seen in photo evidence provided by the Justice Department wearing the police vest over a fur costume and holding a Capitol Police riot shield and a walking stick.

Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers

The House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to release its report by early fall after more hearings in June.

Siege aftermath: damage to historic U.S. Capitol

Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Rangers search for first climber of season on Denali
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Rangers search for first climber of season on Denali
May 6 (UPI) -- Rangers at Denali National Park and Preserve launched a search this week for the first registered climber on the mountain this season after he failed to check in with a friend.
Appeals court temporarily reinstates Florida voting law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court temporarily reinstates Florida voting law
May 6 (UPI) -- The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday temporarily reinstated a Florida voting law that had been declared unconstitutional by a federal judge ahead of the midterm elections.
Georgia judge says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should stay on ballot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia judge says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should stay on ballot
May 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should be allowed to stay on the ballot for this month's primary over objections by a group of voters.
U.S. stock indexes dip after tumultuous weekly trading
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. stock indexes dip after tumultuous weekly trading
May 6 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States saw losses Friday even amid a strong jobs report, after a tumultuous week of trading.
Preseason tropical system may brew off Southeast coast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Preseason tropical system may brew off Southeast coast
The same storm set on bringing days of rain to portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region during the weekend could transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of 2022.
Porcine virus may be to blame for death of pig heart transplant patient
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Porcine virus may be to blame for death of pig heart transplant patient
May 6 (UPI) -- Doctors said they found traces of a virus in a pig heart transplanted into a Maryland man earlier this year, which may explain why he died two months later.
CDC investigating 109 cases of mysterious hepatitis in children
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC investigating 109 cases of mysterious hepatitis in children
May 6 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it's investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children, five of which have resulted in death.
Rain, November-like chill expected to settle over Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rain, November-like chill expected to settle over Pacific Northwest
Forecasters say that a series of storms will come ashore, causing precipitation to continue through Mother's Day weekend and into early next week.
First heat wave of 2022 on tap for south-central U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First heat wave of 2022 on tap for south-central U.S.
Not only will it suddenly feel like the weather has jumped forward by two months in much of the Central states, but a substantial heat wave will unfold in the south-central region.
Arizona school district bucks law on transgender student athletes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arizona school district bucks law on transgender student athletes
May 6 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Union High School District passed a resolution Thursday supporting transgender student athletes, bucking a law passed in March banning them from competing on women's and girls' sports teams.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
Conservatives lose hundreds of seats in British midterm elections
Putin apologizes to Israel for head envoy's Hitler comments
Putin apologizes to Israel for head envoy's Hitler comments
Hotel explosion in Havana, Cuba, kills at least 8, injures dozens
Hotel explosion in Havana, Cuba, kills at least 8, injures dozens
Boeing to move global headquarters from Chicago to Washington, D.C., area
Boeing to move global headquarters from Chicago to Washington, D.C., area
The rise and fall -- and rise again -- of the Philippines' Marcos family
The rise and fall -- and rise again -- of the Philippines' Marcos family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement