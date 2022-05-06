NYC judge's son Aaron Mostofsky sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

1/5

Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York City judge, is pictured wearing a caveman costume in the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021. Photo courtesy U.S. Justice Department

May 6 (UPI) -- The son of a New York City judge who dressed as a caveman when he participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison. Brooklyn resident Aaron Mostofsky, 35, was arrested in January 2021 and pleaded guilty a year later to a felony charge of civil disorder, and misdemeanor charges of theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Advertisement

After his prison term, Aaron Mostofsky will be placed on 12 months of supervised release and will be required to perform 200 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in restitution, the Justice Department said in a news release.

He is the son of Steven Mostofsky, a judge with the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn.

Aaron "Mostofsky, dressed as a self-professed caveman and carrying a walking stick or rod, was among the first to breach the restricted area around the Capitol," prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum filed April 29.

"He forcibly pushed against officers who were attempting to adjust barriers in the West Terrace area to keep rioters from entering the Capitol building. After impeding officers, Mostofsky joined the crowd breaking into the building itself."

Prosecutors said Aaron Mostofsky also stole protective gear including a U.S. Capitol Police bullet-proof vest and a riot shield.

"Amidst this chaos and just prior to his engagement with officers, Mostofsky cheered rioters' efforts, fist-bumping another rioter, steps back from the police line," prosecutors said.

Aaron Mostofsky can be seen in photo evidence provided by the Justice Department wearing the police vest over a fur costume and holding a Capitol Police riot shield and a walking stick.

Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to release its report by early fall after more hearings in June.

