Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 6, 2022 / 9:21 AM

Giuliani faces contempt charge after last-minute refusal to testify for Jan. 6 committee

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Giuliani faces contempt charge after last-minute refusal to testify for Jan. 6 committee
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's campaign adviser, speaks about the results of the 2020 presidential election at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on November 19, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Investigators could go after Rudolph Giuliani with a contempt of Congress charge after former President Donald Trump's attorney pulled the plug on an interview with the House's Jan. 6 committee on Friday, which subpoenaed him as a witness relating to the U.S. Capitol attack.

The committee issued a subpoena for Giuliani to give testimony Friday and the former New York City mayor agreed. Late on Thursday, however, his lawyer told multiple news outlets that he no longer planned to appear.

Advertisement

The main reason for the late withdrawal, commission spokesman Tim Mulvey said, is that the panel was not going to allow Giuliani to record the interview on video because that was never previously agreed to.

The attorney representing Giuliani, Robert Costello, said he'd only agreed to speak to the committee on topics outside of his conversations with Trump, which he maintains are part of attorney-client privilege.

RELATED Grand jury seated in Trump Georgia election interference probe

"He's willing to talk about anything that is not privileged," Costello said, according to The New York Times. "The only sticking point we've had is recording the interview.

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's campaign legal adviser, wipes sweat from his face as he speaks about the results of the 2020 presidential election at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on November 19, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Advertisement

"That tells me they're more interested in keeping things secret than getting to the so-called truth. If you're interested in the person's testimony, why would you not agree to this?"

Mulvey said Giuliani is a key witness for the committee, as he was in charge of Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and fired up the crowd at a rally before they marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and assaulted the Capitol. At the rally, Giuliani said, "Let's have trial by combat!"

RELATED National Archives releasing new tranche of records from Trump White House to Jan. 6 committee

Because Giuliani will no longer appear before the committee, he faces various possible punishments, including contempt of Congress -- a charge that's already been made against other former administration officials who refused subpoenas to testify, including Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Steve Bannon, trade adviser Peter Navarro and social media manager Dan Scavino.

It's up to the Justice Department to prosecute after a witness is charged with contempt of Congress.

"Mr. Giuliani is an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government and he remains under subpoena," Mulvey said according to Politico. "If he refuses to comply the committee will consider all enforcement options."

Advertisement
RELATED House Select Committee probe of Capitol riot: revelations so far

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Giuliani also worked with attorney John Eastman, who helped create Trump's post-election legal strategy for Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the Electoral College vote -- a prospect that Pence ultimately rejected.

Latest Headlines

U.S. economy added almost 430,000 jobs in April, soundly beating expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. economy added almost 430,000 jobs in April, soundly beating expectations
May 6 (UPI) -- The economy added almost 430,000 jobs during the month of April, the Labor Department said in its monthly report Friday -- solidly exceeding most economists' expectations and showing that the job market remains strong.
White House unveils strategy to lower costs, upgrade supply chain via 3D printing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House unveils strategy to lower costs, upgrade supply chain via 3D printing
May 6 (UPI) -- President Biden was set to travel to southern Ohio Friday and detail new administration efforts to lower costs for American families by creating an alliance of manufacturers and developing 3D printing on a larger scale.
First lady Jill Biden heads for Europe on solo trip to support Ukraine refugees, U.S. troops
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden heads for Europe on solo trip to support Ukraine refugees, U.S. troops
May 6 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden has left for a trip to Eastern Europe and will visit Romania on Friday to bring messages of support from President Joe Biden and meet with government leaders, Ukrainian refugees and aid workers.
Boeing to move global headquarters from Chicago to Washington, D.C., area
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boeing to move global headquarters from Chicago to Washington, D.C., area
May 6 (UPI) -- After more than two decades in Chicago, aircraft manufacturer Boeing has announced that it will move its world headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area and develop a tech hub in the area.
Accused Liberian rebel leader charged with immigration fraud in U.S.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Accused Liberian rebel leader charged with immigration fraud in U.S.
May 6 (UPI) -- A Liberian man accused of being a general for a rebel group that attempted to overthrow the West African nation's government has been charged with immigration fraud in the United States.
Haaland appoints members to commission on missing and murdered Native Americans
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Haaland appoints members to commission on missing and murdered Native Americans
May 5 (UPI) -- Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the appointment of nearly 40 members to the Not Invisible Act Commission, which seeks to respond to missing and murdered Native Americans and Alaska Natives.
Biden urges Congress to pass immigration reform during Cinco de Mayo ceremony
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden urges Congress to pass immigration reform during Cinco de Mayo ceremony
May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for Congress to pass immigration reform as he hosted Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador for a Cinco de Mayo celebration Thursday.
FDA limits approval of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FDA limits approval of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
May 5 (UPI) -- inistration on Thursday said it's limiting its authorization of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to adults who can't receive other versions of the shot.
Amber Heard testifies she and Johnny Depp fought over acting jobs
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Amber Heard testifies she and Johnny Depp fought over acting jobs
May 5 (UPI) -- Amber Heard took the stand for the second day on Thursday, continuing her testimony in the defamation trial involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
First lady Jill Biden to visit Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia on Mother's Day
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to visit Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia on Mother's Day
May 5 (UPI) -- First lady Joe Biden will travel to Slovakia's border with Ukraine to visit refugees fleeing from Russia's invasion on Mother's Day as part of her upcoming trip to Eastern Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

15-year-old volunteer killed while evacuating animals from Ukraine zoo
15-year-old volunteer killed while evacuating animals from Ukraine zoo
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
Putin apologizes to Israel for head envoy's Hitler comments
Putin apologizes to Israel for head envoy's Hitler comments
Police erect higher security fencing at U.S. Supreme Court as protest crowds grow
Police erect higher security fencing at U.S. Supreme Court as protest crowds grow
Israeli Supreme Court rules to evict 1,000 Palestinians from West Bank region
Israeli Supreme Court rules to evict 1,000 Palestinians from West Bank region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement