Porcine virus may be to blame for death of pig heart transplant patient

University of Maryland School of Medicine surgeon Dr. Bartley P. Griffith (L) is pictured with heart patient David Bennett before a successful transplant of a genetically modified pig heart on January 7. Bennett died on Tuesday, two months after the surgery. File Photo by the University of Maryland School of Medicine/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Doctors said they found traces of a virus in a pig heart transplanted into a Maryland man earlier this year, which may explain why he died two months later. The transplant team at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, which performed the experimental surgery, announced April 20 that the heart in question was infected with porcine cytomegalovirus. Advertisement

The virus is usually found in piglets, causing cold-like symptoms. It's also been found to shorten the survival time of non-human primates implanted with pig tissues and organs, according to a 2018 study.

David Bennett received the genetically modified pig heart during a January surgery and was initially "doing well" in the days following. But two months after the transplant, the 57-year-old died.

Bennett had a terminal heart disease at the time of the experimental surgery, which was conducted in an attempt to solve the shortage of viable transplant organs.

The MIT Technology Review reported that if Bennett's death was in fact caused -- or hastened -- by the virus, a healthy heart might have lasted longer.

"If this was an infection, we can likely prevent it in the future," said Dr. Bartley Griffith, Bennett's transplant surgeon, who gave the update in April at an American Society of Transplantation meeting.

Advertisement

RELATED CDC investigating 109 cases of mysterious hepatitis in children

There was no sign, though, that Bennett had an active infection. Griffith said Bennett had a number of other complications after the transplant.

"This doesn't really scare us about the future of the field, unless for some reason this one incident is interpreted as a complete failure," Griffith told The New York Times. "It is just a learning point. Knowing it was there, we'll probably be able to avoid it in the future."