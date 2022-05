Former President Donald Trump meets with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in the Oval Office on August 5, 2020. A Phoenix school district bucked a law Ducey signed that bans transgender student athletes from certain sports. File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Union High School District passed a resolution Thursday supporting transgender student athletes, bucking a law passed in March banning them from competing on women's and girls' sports teams at some schools in the state. The law signed by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey requires public and private schools to designate sports teams based on the student's "biological sex" in the name of fairness. Advertisement

In the school district's resolution, the governing board said that all students deserved to be in an "inclusive environment" that was "free of discrimination."

"The governing board opposes legislation that is an attack on the safety of trans children and youth including legislation requiring them to participate in athletic competitions based on their sex assigned at birth," the resolution said.

On Friday, the Human Rights Campaign applauded the district for standing up to the state legislature.

"The Phoenix Union High School District deserves a lot of credit for the courage they have shown here," Human Rights Campaign Arizona State Director Bridget Sharpe said in a statement.

"While politicians across Arizona have used transgender kids as a means to further their own ambitions, Phoenix public school families can rest assured that their school leaders refuse to do so. Every child deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. Every student should have the opportunity to learn in a safe, welcoming environment."

