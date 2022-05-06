Pentagon denies helping Ukraine sink Russian battleship

May 6 (UPI) -- The Defense Department on Friday denied reports that the U.S. military provided critical intelligence that allowed Ukraine to target and sink Russia's prized warship on April 14, marking the biggest blow to Moscow during its invasion of Ukraine.
CNN, NBC News and The New York Times reported that U.S. defense officials confirmed for Ukraine the position of the Moska, Russia's top warship in its Black Sea fleet. Ukraine hit the ship with two Neptune missiles, eventually sinking it. The reports said it was not clear if the United States knew ahead of time that Ukraine would target the Russian warship.