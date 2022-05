Traders work on the floor of the NYSE at the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Stocks plummeted more than 1,100 points on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point to slow inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,103 points, or 3.2%, the S&P 500 fell 151 points, or 3.5%, and Nasdaq Composite fell 642 points, or 5%, on Thursday, MarketWatch reported. Advertisement

The moves were on pace for the worst daily percentage drops in roughly two years, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

U.S. Treasury yields surged above 3% Thursday, its highest level since 2018, which has a negative affect on technology and other growth stocks since it cuts the present value of the future earnings and cash flow their valuations are based upon, according to MarketWatch.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen 932 points on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced the half-point interest hike.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sparked the rise as he eased investors' fears by saying a 75-basis-point hike to its benchmark interest rate "is not something that committee is actively considering," in future meetings.

But yesterday's gains were erased before noon Thursday.

"Having the kind of day we had yesterday and then seeing it 100% reversed within half a day is just truly extraordinary," Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research told NBC News.