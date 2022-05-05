Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 5, 2022 / 1:02 PM

3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America

By Simon Druker
1/3
3-D modeling uncovers largest cave drawings in North America
A drawing located inside The 19th Unnamed Cave in Alabama, where researchers confirmed on Wednesday, North America's largest cave glyphs have now been discovered, using a new 3-D modeling technique. Photo courtesy Cambridge University Press

May 5 (UPI) -- The largest known examples of North American cave drawings have been discovered in Alabama using a new identification technique, according to research published by Cambridge University Press on Wednesday.

The 19th Unnamed Cave in Alabama contains hundreds of pre-contact Native American mud glyph drawings that were uncovered using 3D modeling, first initiated in 2017.

Advertisement

The technique enabled "digital manipulation of the chamber space and revealing images that could not be perceived prior to modeling," according to researchers at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Officially known as the 19th Unnamed Cave, the subterranean space in northern Alabama extends for miles beneath the surface. Hundreds of carved figures are located on the ceilings.

RELATED Officials take emergency measures to ease drought crisis at low Lake Powell

Archaeologists estimate the carvings were made about 1,000 years ago by people living during the Woodland phase of the Native American culture in the region.

The glyphs could depict spirits of the underworld and have been dated to the first millennium AD.

Photogrammetry is a software-based 3D modeling technique that begins by taking many photographs of a target. Each photograph overlaps its neighbor by 60% to 80%. Software then compares the images and overlaps, and then calculates the camera positions used to produce the images.

Advertisement
RELATED History of cancer doesn't increase risk for severe COVID-19

In the 19th Unnamed Cave, scientists created three interlinked models. Two were of the engraved ceiling and a third model of the undecorated cave passages.

"We knew the cave contains precontact Native American mud glyphs, and we were carrying out a 3D photogrammetry documentation project to aid with management and conservation," said Jan F. Simek, a University of Tennessee, Knoxville professor and the study's lead author.

"The very large cave art images cannot be seen in person in the cave because of the constrained spaces on the site."

RELATED Shards of Halley's Comet to spark spring's final meteor shower

Latest Headlines

Report: Worker productivity drops 7.5% in Q1
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Report: Worker productivity drops 7.5% in Q1
May 5 (UPI) -- Employee productivity in the United States over the first quarter fell 7.5%, its biggest drop since 1947, according to a new report released Thursday by the Labor Department.
FEMA evaluating major earthquake readiness in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
FEMA evaluating major earthquake readiness in Pacific Northwest
May 5 (UPI) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency wrapped up a three-day comprehensive exercise on Thursday, evaluating the readiness of first responders in the event of an earthquake in the Pacific Northwest.
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
May 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said they arrested a passenger at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Thursday after he opened the emergency exit on a flight that just landed, walked onto the wing and slid to the ground.
Apple, Google, Microsoft join in move toward passwordless logins for users
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple, Google, Microsoft join in move toward passwordless logins for users
May 5 (UPI) -- Tech giants Google, Microsoft and Apple teamed up in a rare show of unity on Thursday to back passwordless logins across devices and platforms, the companies announced.
Federal judge hears case against Alabama law banning youth transgender treatment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge hears case against Alabama law banning youth transgender treatment
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Liles Burke will hear testimony Thursday in a lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of Alabama's law making it a felony to provide puberty blockers and hormones to transgender youth under 19.
Group of investors pledge $7B to back Elon Musk's Twitter purchase
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Group of investors pledge $7B to back Elon Musk's Twitter purchase
May 5 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has assembled a group of 19 investors who will collectively invest more than $7 billion to aid his bid to buy Twitter, documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday show.
Biden OKs disaster declaration for N.M. fire that's burned 160K acres
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden OKs disaster declaration for N.M. fire that's burned 160K acres
May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for New Mexico due to a wildfire that's been burning for weeks in the northern part of the state.
Police erect higher security fencing at U.S. Supreme Court as protest crowds grow
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police erect higher security fencing at U.S. Supreme Court as protest crowds grow
May 5 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied again outside the U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday to express concern about the court's leaked opinion this week that appears to be ready to strike down legalized abortion in the United States.
Watch live: Bidens host Mexico's first lady during Cinco de Mayo celebration
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Bidens host Mexico's first lady during Cinco de Mayo celebration
May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the Mexican first lady during a celebration of Cinco de Mayo in the Rose Garden of the White House Thursday.
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
May 5 (UPI) -- As gas prices in the United States keep ticking up as the Memorial Day weekend approaches, more oil giants are reporting major revenues and serious profits over the first few months of 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement