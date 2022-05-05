Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 5, 2022 / 6:21 AM

Officials take emergency measures to ease drought crisis at low Lake Powell

By Marianne Mizera, Accuweather.com

May 5 -- For the first time, federal officials are taking extraordinary measures to help boost drought-ridden Lake Powell in the western United States while protecting hydropower operations that produce electricity for millions of homes and businesses.

Located on the Utah-Arizona border, Lake Powell is currently at an all-time low surface elevation of 3,522 feet since it was filled in the 1960s -- holding less than one-fourth of its full capacity. The lowest point at which Glen Canyon Dam can generate hydropower is 3,490 feet, its "minimum power pool," according to the U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Reclamation.

Advertisement

"The facility has never operated under such conditions for an extended period," according to bureau officials.

The Bureau of Reclamation said Tuesday that it will delay the planned release of water from the Colorado River reservoir of Lake Powell to downstream states (Arizona, California and Nevada) by holding back nearly 480,000 acre-feet of water. Officials are hoping that withholding the water will boost the reservoir for an additional 12 months.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Microbial protein beef substitute could cut deforestation in half by 2050

In addition, another 500,000 acre-feet of water will be injected into Lake Powell from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Utah-Wyoming line in accordance with a plan worked out by upper-basin states and the Bureau of Reclamation last month.

These two emergency actions "should add about 16 feet of elevation," Wayne Pullan, the bureau's Upper Colorado Regional Director, told The Salt Lake Tribune.

"Today's decision reflects the truly unprecedented challenges facing the Colorado River Basin and will provide operational certainty for the next year," Assistant Secretary of Water and Science Tanya Trujillo said in a statement. "Everyone who relies on the Colorado River must continue to work together to reduce uses and think of additional proactive measure we can take in the months and years ahead to rebuild our reservoirs."

RELATED Report: Climate change could increase risk for more COVID-like pandemics

"The Department of the Interior remains committed to addressing the challenges of climate change by using science-based, innovative strategies and working cooperatively with all the diverse communities" that depend on the Colorado River, Trujillo added.

About 5 million customers in seven states rely on the dam for electricity -- Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Extreme drought conditions have diminished Lake Powell and the other major reservoir, Lake Mead, 316 miles downstream on the Colorado River, to unprecedented levels over the past two decades, according to experts.

Advertisement
RELATED Tropical forests lost more than 27 million acres of tree cover in 2021, study shows

"We're talking about multiple seasons of well-below-average rain and snow that have kind of gotten us to this point, coupled with exceptionally high temperatures which we attribute to regional warming from global warming," Justin Mankin, an assistant geography professor at Dartmouth College and a co-lead at NOAA's drought task force, told AccuWeather.

According to researchers at the University of Utah and U.S. Geological Survey, sediment has further contributed to the reservoir's demise.

A report published in March in cooperation with the Bureau of Reclamation found that Lake Powell lost 6.8% of its storage capacity between 1963 and 2018 due to the sediment that had been deposited in the reservoir bed. The report also confirmed that the lake has lost 4% of that capacity since 1986.

Water levels in the two lakes have drastically dropped to such an extent that boaters discovered a decades-old dead body, an apparent shooting victim from the 1970s or '80s, stuffed in a barrel on Sunday at Lake Mead.

At Lake Powell, a family on a fishing trip discovered a shipwrecked boat that had been exposed by the receding waters in April 2021.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
May 4 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard testified in her defense as she stands accused of defaming her ex-husband, actor Jonny Depp, on Wednesday, saying it was one of "the most painful and difficult thing I've ever gone through."
Three workers injured as catwalk collapses at old Edison Power Plant in Boston
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Three workers injured as catwalk collapses at old Edison Power Plant in Boston
May 4 (UPI) -- Three workers were injured Wednesday after a catwalk collapsed at the site of the old Edison Power Plant in Boston during a demolition project.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
Senate Judiciary Committee calls for new rules to curb credit card fees
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senate Judiciary Committee calls for new rules to curb credit card fees
May 4 (UPI) -- Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee called Wednesday for new rules to rein in "unreasonable" swipe fees charged by credit companies Visa and Mastercard.
Arizona judge rules death row prisoner competent to be executed
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Arizona judge rules death row prisoner competent to be executed
May 4 (UPI) -- An Arizona judge on Wednesday ruled that a man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a university student in 1978 is competent to be executed next week.
Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
May 4 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 932 points on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a half-point interest rate hike.
Biden: National debt expected to shrink this quarter
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden: National debt expected to shrink this quarter
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced that the national debt is expected to shrink this quarter as he addressed economic growth, jobs and deficit reduction on Wednesday from the White House.
Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal, will sentence him to 20-25 years
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal, will sentence him to 20-25 years
May 4 (UPI) -- A Minnesota federal judge Wednesday accepted Derek Chauvin's plea deal on federal charges stemming from Chauvin's murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
May 4 (UPI) -- A wild fox has killed 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The zoo has increased measures protecting the remaining birds.
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
May 4 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday the Biden administration plans to "double down" to ensure women receive reproductive healthcare to which they're entitled.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says
Surrounded Ukrainian forces have lost contact, Mariupol mayor says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement