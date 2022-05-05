Trending
May 5, 2022 / 2:10 PM

Fallen Marine's family defamation suit against Alec Baldwin dismissed

By Sommer Brokaw
1/4
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives on the red carpet at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in New York City on October 22, 2018. A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Baldwin, alleging he defamed a fallen Wyoming Marine's sister, over lack of jurisdiction. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, alleging he defamed a fallen Wyoming Marine's sister, over lack of jurisdiction.

U.S. District Judge for the District of Wyoming Nancy Freudenthal dismissed the suit Wednesday, finding that the family of Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum had no standing in the state because Baldwin lives in New York.

McCollum was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing attack by Islamic State-Khorasan Province near an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last August.

The $25 million suit alleged that Baldwin defamed his sister, Roice McCollum, by falsely connecting her to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial

According to the suit filed earlier this year, Baldwin donated $5,000 for McCollum's wife after her husband's death.

His family alleged in the suit Baldwin reposted Roice McCollum's Instagram picture of herself in front of the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a "Make America Great Again," baseball cap to his Instagram, which has 2.4 million followers. In the post, he commented on his donation to McCollum's wife, and his feelings about the Jan. 6 riot.

The suit alleges that Roice McCollum received "hundreds upon hundreds," of hateful messages, and her sister and McCollum's widow also received hateful messages.

RELATED Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say

One of the messages said "your brother got what he deserved," the suit alleges.

The suit also alleges that Baldwin called her a "January 6th rioter," in a private message even though the suit says she was outside the Capitol, and she was never arrested or charged with any crime related to the riot.

Since the suit was dismissed without prejudice, and it was dismissed on jurisdiction not merit, it can be refiled in another court.

RELATED InfoWars, 2 other companies tied to Alex Jones file for bankruptcy

McCollum's attorney told NBC News that the suit will be refiled.

"Where going to refile in the jurisdiction where he can be sued," Attorney Dennis Postiglione said. "It's not the end of the story by any means."

Still, Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, said in a statement to multiple outlets, such as Wyoming Tribune Eagle and NBC News, that the dismissal was a victory.

"This is a significant step toward the complete dismissal of the lawsuit, which seeks to punish Mr. Baldwin for expressing his political opinion," Nikas said in the statement.

Baldwin faces several separate lawsuits over fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of Rust in October.

New Mexico's occupational safety agency recently fined the Rust film's production company nearly $137,000 for willful gun safety failures that led to Baldwin accidentally firing a live round from a prop gun, killing Hutchins.

Baldwin said in December that he doesn't feel "responsible" for the shooting.

