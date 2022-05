First lady Joe Biden will travel to Slovakia's border with Ukraine to visit refugees fleeing from Russia's invasion on Mother's Day as part of her upcoming trip to Eastern Europe. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will meet with refugees of the war in Ukraine on Mother's Day as she embarks on a trip to Eastern Europe over the weekend. Biden will travel to Kosice and Vysne Nemecke on Slovakia's border with Ukraine to meet with refugees, humanitarian aid workers and local Slovaks who are providing support to refugee families, according to the White House. Advertisement

"On Mother's Day [the first lady] will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin's war," the White House said.

While at the border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Biden will also survey a checkpoint where Ukrainian refugees receive basic assistance from Slovakian government workers before they are sent to processing centers and transit hubs.

The first lady is also expected to visit a small Greek Catholic chapel on Sunday as well as a refugee center and school in the city of Kosice.

During the trip, Biden is expected to express the gratitude of the Biden administration for the work being done to assist refugees in Slovakia and learn about the experiences of aid workers and those seeking refuge.

The first lady will land on Friday at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase in Romania and depart from Slovakia after meeting with members of the government on Monday.

