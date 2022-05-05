Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 5, 2022 / 12:27 PM

Apple, Google, Microsoft join in move toward passwordless logins for users

By Sommer Brokaw
1/3
Apple, Google, Microsoft join in move toward passwordless logins for users
The goal of the change is making it easier and more secure for users to login to devices and browsers. Often when a user has many sign-in credentials, they simply use the same password over and over, which weakens security. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Tech giants Google, Microsoft and Apple teamed up in a rare show of unity on Thursday to back passwordless logins across devices and platforms, the companies announced.

The three companies said in a joint announcement that they will soon begin to offer passwordless sign-ins via a standard created by FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.

Advertisement

The changes will be implemented over the coming year, they said.

The goal of the change is making it easier and more secure for users to login to devices and browsers. Often when a user has many sign-in credentials, they simply use the same password over and over, which weakens security.

RELATED Group of investors pledge $7B to back Elon Musk's Twitter purchase

Instead of a password, the change may include a fingerprint, face recognition, PIN, or merely having your smartphone in the general vicinity to unlock apps or platforms.

The companies said the change will allow users to stop keeping track of passwords across devices and apps. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

"The complete shift to a passwordless world will begin with consumers making it a natural part of their lives," Alex Simons, Microsoft corporate vice president of identity program management, said in the joint statement.

Advertisement

"By working together as a community across platforms, we can at last achieve this vision and make significant progress toward eliminating passwords."

RELATED EU files antitrust complaint against Apple over mobile wallet tech

Google executive and FIDO President Sampath Srinivas said that many apps already support FIDO authentication.

"We applaud Apple, Google and Microsoft for helping make this objective a reality by committing to support this user-friendly innovation," FIDO Executive Director Andrew Shikiar said in the statement.

"The standards developed by the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium ... is the type of forward-leaning thinking that will ultimately keep the American people safer online," added Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly.

RELATED Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike

Latest Headlines

Federal judge hears case against Alabama law banning youth transgender treatment
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Federal judge hears case against Alabama law banning youth transgender treatment
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Liles Burke will hear testimony Thursday in a lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of Alabama's law making it a felony to provide puberty blockers and hormones to transgender youth under 19.
Group of investors pledge $7B to back Elon Musk's Twitter purchase
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Group of investors pledge $7B to back Elon Musk's Twitter purchase
May 5 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has assembled a group of 19 investors who will collectively invest more than $7 billion to aid his bid to buy Twitter, documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday show.
Biden OKs disaster declaration for N.M. fire that's burned 160K acres
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden OKs disaster declaration for N.M. fire that's burned 160K acres
May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for New Mexico due to a wildfire that's been burning for weeks in the northern part of the state.
Police erect higher security fencing at U.S. Supreme Court as protest crowds grow
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police erect higher security fencing at U.S. Supreme Court as protest crowds grow
May 5 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied again outside the U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday to express concern about the court's leaked opinion this week that appears to be ready to strike down legalized abortion in the United States.
Watch live: Bidens host Mexico's first lady during Cinco de Mayo celebration
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Bidens host Mexico's first lady during Cinco de Mayo celebration
May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the Mexican first lady during a celebration of Cinco de Mayo in the Rose Garden of the White House Thursday.
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
May 5 (UPI) -- As gas prices in the United States keep ticking up as the Memorial Day weekend approaches, more oil giants are reporting major revenues and serious profits over the first few months of 2022.
Officials take emergency measures to ease drought crisis at low Lake Powell
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Officials take emergency measures to ease drought crisis at low Lake Powell
For the first time, federal officials are taking extraordinary measures to help boost drought-ridden Lake Powell while protecting hydropower operations that produce electricity for millions of homes and businesses.
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
May 4 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard testified in her defense as she stands accused of defaming her ex-husband, actor Jonny Depp, on Wednesday, saying it was one of "the most painful and difficult thing I've ever gone through."
Three workers injured as catwalk collapses at old Edison Power Plant in Boston
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Three workers injured as catwalk collapses at old Edison Power Plant in Boston
May 4 (UPI) -- Three workers were injured Wednesday after a catwalk collapsed at the site of the old Edison Power Plant in Boston during a demolition project.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement