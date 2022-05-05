Apple, Google, Microsoft join in move toward passwordless logins for users

The goal of the change is making it easier and more secure for users to login to devices and browsers. Often when a user has many sign-in credentials, they simply use the same password over and over, which weakens security. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The changes will be implemented over the coming year, they said.
The goal of the change is making it easier and more secure for users to login to devices and browsers. Often when a user has many sign-in credentials, they simply use the same password over and over, which weakens security.
Instead of a password, the change may include a fingerprint, face recognition, PIN, or merely having your smartphone in the general vicinity to unlock apps or platforms.
File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
"The complete shift to a passwordless world will begin with consumers making it a natural part of their lives," Alex Simons, Microsoft corporate vice president of identity program management, said in the joint statement.
"By working together as a community across platforms, we can at last achieve this vision and make significant progress toward eliminating passwords."
"We applaud Apple, Google and Microsoft for helping make this objective a reality by committing to support this user-friendly innovation," FIDO Executive Director Andrew Shikiar said in the statement.
"The standards developed by the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium ... is the type of forward-leaning thinking that will ultimately keep the American people safer online," added Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly.