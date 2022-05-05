Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 5, 2022 / 5:47 PM

2nd tornado cluster ravages towns in Oklahoma and Texas

By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com

May 5 (UPI) -- The community of Seminole, Okla., has been ripped apart by two tornado events in three days, including a multi-tornado outbreak Wednesday evening, leading to massive structural damage and power outage in the city.

Seminole, located about 60 miles southeast of spooking citizens with the eerie atmosphere and leading to downed buildings in the area that has a population of just over 7,000 residents.

Advertisement

Two nights later, the city became entrenched in severe weather once again as two tornadoes struck the area, the first being at approximately 6:46 p.m., with the tornado's immediate aftermath striking into the heart of the city. Damage reports within an hour of the storm contained mentions of downed power lines, roofs blown off of homes and businesses, and a local radio tower being bent. One set of residents that spoke to KOCO 5 in Oklahoma City stated that the roof was blown off of their auto shop and home.

Advertisement

The second tornado of the evening touched ground at approximately 8:48 p.m., after the area was already shaken from the prior hour's damage. Seminole County was unable to sound the area's tornado sirens due to power outages, leading to a potentially dangerous situation for those needing to take safety precautions.

RELATED Powerful tornado carves path of destruction through suburb of Wichita, Kan.

In speaking to the Seminole County endersheriff on the situation, a KOCO reporter stated that there are no injury reports as of 7:38 p.m., but that there were instances of residents trapped after the first tornado touched down. Those trapped were able to get out safely, the endersheriff noted. The report also stated that the downtown portion of the city was the hardest-hit in the chaos.

A flash flood warning was also added to the Seminole County area around the time of the second tornado, with the local Sheriff's Office asking residents to stay away from the area, as the "congestion [delays] response" to the damage.

The tornado's strength has become apparent through several accounts from the ground in Seminole, showing a brick building completely torn apart, among several other scary scenes in the city. The local Seminole High School campus was also reported as damaged post-tornado.

Advertisement
RELATED Woman survived Texas tornado by sheltering in walk-in closet

Another local school, The Academy of Seminole, stated that the school took a direct hit from the tornado, with damage assessment to be done on campus over the remainder of the week.

"Please do not come to the school; it is extremely dangerous," the Academy wrote via its Facebook page. "Everyone who was at the school is safe."

The second wave of damage in Seminole is part of an outbreak in the central United States this week, one that dropped tornadoes into Paducah, Texas, as well as Lockett, Texas.

A tornado was also observed just outside of Maud, Okla., Wednesday, located 60 miles east of Oklahoma City and 120 miles east of the Seminole tornadoes.

Tornadoes sprung up elsewhere in the southern Plains, including near Crowell, Texas, located about 175 miles northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

AccuWeather national reporter Tony Laubach was storm chasing in this area on Wednesday evening and intercepted a twister roaring past wind turbines. Laubach said that the turbines were not severely damaged.

Latest Headlines

Amber Heard testifies she and Johnny Depp fought over acting jobs
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Amber Heard testifies she and Johnny Depp fought over acting jobs
May 5 (UPI) -- Amber Heard took the stand for the second day on Thursday, continuing her testimony in the defamation trial involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
First lady Jill Biden to visit Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia on Mother's Day
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
First lady Jill Biden to visit Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia on Mother's Day
May 5 (UPI) -- First lady Joe Biden will travel to Slovakia's border with Ukraine to visit refugees fleeing from Russia's invasion on Mother's Day as part of her upcoming trip to Eastern Europe.
Dow falls 1,063 points for worst day since 2020
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 1,063 points for worst day since 2020
May 5 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its worst single day of trading since 2020 on Thursday, falling 1,063 points and erasing gains from earlier in the week.
Karine Jean-Pierre named new White House press secretary
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Karine Jean-Pierre named new White House press secretary
May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary later this month.
DOJ is using all its tools to fight gun crime, AG Merrick Garland tells police chiefs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ is using all its tools to fight gun crime, AG Merrick Garland tells police chiefs
May 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is committed to using every tool to support local and state efforts to fight gun crime, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told police chiefs gathered for a forum on gun violence Thursday.
Lyft returns carpooling to more cities amid high gas prices, driver shortage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lyft returns carpooling to more cities amid high gas prices, driver shortage
May 5 (UPI) -- Lyft announced Thursday that it will return carpooling service to more cities amid the ongoing gas price hike and driver shortage.
Ga. infant dies after arrested father neglects to inform police of child in hot car
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ga. infant dies after arrested father neglects to inform police of child in hot car
May 5 (UPI) -- An infant child died in a hot car in Snellville, Ga., after the arrested father failed to inform authorities of the child sitting outside in his vehicle.
Fallen Marine's family defamation suit against Alec Baldwin dismissed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fallen Marine's family defamation suit against Alec Baldwin dismissed
May 5 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, alleging he defamed a fallen Wyoming Marine's sister, over lack of jurisdiction.
Report: Worker productivity drops 7.5% in Q1
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Worker productivity drops 7.5% in Q1
May 5 (UPI) -- Employee productivity in the United States over the first quarter fell 7.5%, its biggest drop since 1947, according to a new report released Thursday by the Labor Department.
FEMA evaluating major earthquake readiness in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FEMA evaluating major earthquake readiness in Pacific Northwest
May 5 (UPI) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency wrapped up a three-day comprehensive exercise on Thursday, evaluating the readiness of first responders in the event of an earthquake in the Pacific Northwest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
Queen Elizabeth II to miss royal garden parties this month due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II to miss royal garden parties this month due to mobility issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement