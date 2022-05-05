Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 5, 2022 / 4:10 PM

DOJ is using all its tools to fight gun crime, AG Merrick Garland tells police chiefs

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
DOJ is using all its tools to fight gun crime, AG Merrick Garland tells police chiefs
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland pictured during the Chiefs of Police Executive Forum, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Garland said the DOJ is using all its tools to help state and local law enforcement combat gun violence. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is committed to using every tool to support local and state efforts to fight gun crime, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told police chiefs gathered for a forum on gun violence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Speaking at the headquarters of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Garland said the DOJ has finalized a rule on "ghost guns," saying parts kits that can readily be converted into assembled firearms will now be treated as what they are: firearms.

Advertisement

"This means that those who engage in the business of dealing in these guns will be required to mark every frame or receiver with a serial number, so that the guns can be traced if they are used in crimes," Garland said.

He cited a Chicago mass shooting that ATF helped police investigate. Police recovered guns from the crime.

RELATED Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'

"ATF traced those guns and found that five of them had recently been purchased from federally licensed firearms dealers located hundreds of miles away. Further investigations by our agents and law enforcement partners uncovered a gun trafficking conspiracy involving over 90 guns and 12 defendants," Garland said.

Advertisement

Garland said ATF is tracing a record number of firearms, over half a million last year. He said ATF's National Integrated Ballistic Information Network turns the evidence that law enforcement agencies collect at crime scenes into leads that assist in identifying, investigating and prosecuting those who commit violent crimes.

Garland said DOJ's fiscal 2023 budget request includes more than $8 billion in grants for states and localities to "fund local law enforcement, to build trust with the communities they serve, and to implement community-based strategies to prevent gun crime and gun violence."

RELATED U.S. regions with weak gun laws have highest costs from gun injuries

He said those who commercially sell those guns must be federally licensed, maintain records and run background checks before a sale as they would do with any other guns.

The DOJ has told all 94 U.S. attorneys' offices across the country to work with their state and local partners to address the violent crime problems specific to their districts.

Garland said the COPS Hiring Program has provided $139 million in grants to 183 law enforcement agencies to hire more than 1,000 additional full-time officers.

RELATED Guns surpass crashes as leading cause of death among U.S. children

"We know how much is being asked of you and your officers right now. We know that every day -- no matter the difficulty, no matter the danger -- you show up," Garland said, "You make extraordinary sacrifices. You put your lives on the line. And you do this because you care deeply about the communities you serve."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Karine Jean-Pierre named new White House press secretary
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Karine Jean-Pierre named new White House press secretary
May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary later this month.
Stocks plummet after rally amid Federal Reserve raising rates by half a point
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stocks plummet after rally amid Federal Reserve raising rates by half a point
May 5 (UPI) -- Stocks plummeted more than 1,000 points on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point to slow inflation.
Lyft returns carpooling to more cities amid high gas prices, driver shortage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lyft returns carpooling to more cities amid high gas prices, driver shortage
May 5 (UPI) -- Lyft announced Thursday that it will return carpooling service to more cities amid the ongoing gas price hike and driver shortage.
Ga. infant dies after arrested father neglects to inform police of child in hot car
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ga. infant dies after arrested father neglects to inform police of child in hot car
May 5 (UPI) -- An infant child died in a hot car in Snellville, Ga., after the arrested father failed to inform authorities of the child sitting outside in his vehicle.
Fallen Marine's family defamation suit against Alec Baldwin dismissed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fallen Marine's family defamation suit against Alec Baldwin dismissed
May 5 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, alleging he defamed a fallen Wyoming Marine's sister, over lack of jurisdiction.
Report: Worker productivity drops 7.5% in Q1
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Worker productivity drops 7.5% in Q1
May 5 (UPI) -- Employee productivity in the United States over the first quarter fell 7.5%, its biggest drop since 1947, according to a new report released Thursday by the Labor Department.
FEMA evaluating major earthquake readiness in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FEMA evaluating major earthquake readiness in Pacific Northwest
May 5 (UPI) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency wrapped up a three-day comprehensive exercise on Thursday, evaluating the readiness of first responders in the event of an earthquake in the Pacific Northwest.
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
May 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said they arrested a passenger at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Thursday after he opened the emergency exit on a flight that just landed, walked onto the wing and slid to the ground.
Apple, Google, Microsoft join in move toward passwordless logins for users
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Apple, Google, Microsoft join in move toward passwordless logins for users
May 5 (UPI) -- Tech giants Google, Microsoft and Apple teamed up in a rare show of unity on Thursday to back passwordless logins across devices and platforms, the companies announced.
Federal judge hears case against Alabama law banning youth transgender treatment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge hears case against Alabama law banning youth transgender treatment
May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Liles Burke will hear testimony Thursday in a lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of Alabama's law making it a felony to provide puberty blockers and hormones to transgender youth under 19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard delivers 'painful and difficult' testimony in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Ukraine fighters retake some Russian-held areas as Moscow keeps up Mariupol attacks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
More oil companies report sizable profits as gas prices in U.S. rise again
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement