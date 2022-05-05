Trending
Karine Jean-Pierre named new White House press secretary

By Danielle Haynes
Karine Jean-Pierre named new White House press secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre, pictured in February, is expected to become the first Black and openly LGBTQ White House press secretary. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary later this month.

Psaki, who has served as the top spokeswoman of the administration since Biden's inauguration, is expected to depart the White House on May 13. The announcement comes a month after rumors that Psaki was in talks for a job with MSNBC.

"Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House briefing room," Biden said. "I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward."

Jean-Pierre is currently the White House's principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to Biden, and previously worked as the chief of staff for Vice President Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and openly LGBTQ White House press secretary in history.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said. "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration."

The White House also announced Anita Dunn's return as senior adviser and assistant to Biden.

