President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden host National Teacher of the Year event at the White House on April 27. They will host Mexico's first lady on Thursday.

May 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the Mexican first lady during a celebration of Cinco de Mayo in the Rose Garden of the White House Thursday. Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador, wife of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will attend the ceremony that celebrates the Mexican military's victory over the French army in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Advertisement

The White House celebration is expected to start about 4:15 p.m., EDT.

Cinco de Mayo has been celebrated by Mexican Americans in California standing against white supremacy since the 1860s and slowly spread across the country.

It gained wider acceptance when the celebration became part of the Mexican American civil rights movement in the 1940s, Jessica Lavariega Monforti, the vice provost at California State University, Channel Islands, told the New York Times.

Because of the commercialization, Cinco de Mayo today is mostly marked by Mexican-themed music and festivals. The day is often recognized with food and drink specials and parties, from restaurants and bars, from Taco Bell to McDonald's.

Cinco de Mayo is often confused with Mexico's Independence Day, which is celebrated Sept. 16.