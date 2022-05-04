Three workers injured as catwalk collapses at old Edison Power Plant in Boston

Three workers were injured Wednesday after a catwalk collapsed at the site of the old Edison Power Plant during a demolition project. Photo courtesy Boston EMS/ Twitter

May 4 (UPI) -- Three people were injured in a partial building collapse at the site of a former Boston power plant on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Boston officials said a catwalk at the old Edison Power Plant building collapsed around 1:40 p.m. as workers were carrying out a demolition project. Advertisement

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said two workers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were immediately removed from the building and transported to an area hospital.

A third worker was trapped for several hours after a wall fell on his legs and lower body, causing life-threatening injuries.

A surgical team responded to the scene to treat the worker who was freed and taken out of the building by 5:10 p.m., Dempsey said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said "a very dangerous rescue operation" took place, adding that she was "very grateful to our first responders today."

"It is a near-miracle that our third person was able to be transported to the hospital safely, and we are sending every prayer for a quick stabilization and recovery," Wu said. "For my part, I'm angry that we're here again at another worksite with another major incident."

A representative for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the agency had been notified of the incident and was responding to the scene.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Redgate Real Estate bought the site of the former power plant in 2016 and received approval early last year to construct a 1.7 million-square-foot project including housing, office, retail public use, and research and development space as well as a hotel.

"The safety of the workers on site and in the surrounding areas is our top priority. We are thankful for the swift response from Boston emergency services," a representative for Hilco Redevelopment Partners said in a statement. "As members of the South Boston community, we, along with our contractor will work with all local authorities to address the situation and keep the community up to date on developments."