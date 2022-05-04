News Alert
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by a half-point to check inflation; largest hike in 22 years
May 4, 2022

Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them

By Doug Cunningham
A Caribbean flamingo extends its wings while the others search for food in their new summer home on the north lake at the Saint Louis Zoo in St. Louis on April 16, 2019. The Smithsonian Zoo said a wild fox killed 25 of its flamingos Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- A wild fox has killed 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The zoo has increased measures protecting the remaining birds.

When Bird House staff arrived on Monday morning they found the dead flamingos and saw the fox in the flamingos' outdoor yards, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The fox escaped from the yard. The flock originally had 74 flamingos. The remaining birds were moved indoors to their barn and the ducks were moved to a secure, covered outdoor space

"This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals," said Brandie Smith, John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, in a statement.

RELATED Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted on Texas coast

"The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats," Smith said.

As part of routine facility safety procedure, the Smithsonian National Zoo said inspections are done multiple times a day.

On the morning the fox killed the flamingos "a new softball-sized hole in the heavy duty metal mesh" that surrounds the bird yard was discovered.

RELATED Gust of wind facilitates flamingo's zoo escape

The zoo said in a statement that it has reinforced the metal mesh and live traps have been set around the outdoor exhibit to catch any predators.

Digital camera traps with infrared sensors triggered by movement have also been set up to photograph overnight activity.

RELATED Netherlands birdwatchers surprised by rare flamingo visitors

RELATED Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo visits Texas 13 years later

