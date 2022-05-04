Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Biden to sign directives on quantum computer national security risks

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Biden to sign directives on quantum computer national security risks
The White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden will sign two directives advancing national initiatives in quantum information science. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Advancing national initiatives in quantum information science (QIS) is the goal of two presidential directives President Joe Biden will sign Wednesday.

The White House said in a statement that the goal of these directives is to "lay the groundwork for continued American leadership" in QIS while mitigating the risk to national security posed by quantum computers.

Advertisement

According to a senior Biden administration official who spoke during a press briefing call Tuesday, the U.S. quantum strategy is focused on getting the science right, enhancing American competitiveness and enabling "our people" to advance QIS.

These presidential directives, the official said, are an effort to move to "post-quantum cryptography" with the intent of leapfrogging ahead of other nations and to protect national security from adversaries using quantum computers.

RELATED Computer developed in China achieves 'quantum supremacy'

Quantum computers are fundamentally different from traditional computers, with the ability to analyze information in ways traditional computers can't.

President Biden will sign an executive order aimed at fostering QIS advances by enhancing the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee, putting it under direct White House authority.

The White House said the president will also sign a National Security Memorandum Wednesday outlining the administration's plan to deal with the risks that quantum computers pose to U.S. cybersecurity.

Advertisement
RELATED Senators seek to boost military spending on quantum computing

One security risk, according to the White House, is that when quantum computers reach a sufficient size and sophistication, they will be able to break much of the cryptography used now to secure Internet digital communications.

To address that risk, the White House said the National Institute of Standards and Technology will publish new quantum resistant cryptographic standards that can counteract these potential future attacks.

According to the White House, the National Security Memorandum will direct federal agencies to pursue a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach "to harness the economic and scientific benefits of QIS for all Americans."

The effort is also aimed at beefing up security enhancements of new cryptographic systems.

The memorandum also initiates collaboration between the federal government and private sector and sets requirements for federal agencies to update cryptographic systems.

The White House statement said it will also direct federal agencies to develop comprehensive plans to safeguard American sensitive technology, intellectual property and research and development.

During a background press call the Biden administration said the approach to QIS enhancements can be summarized by three "mutually enforcing lines of effort."

They include modernizing cyber defenses, returning the United States to a more active role of leading internationally in cyber defense and making sure America is "postured to compete."

Advertisement

According to the Biden administration, current research shows that quantum computers in the near future will be able to break much of the cryptography "that currently secures our digital communications."

The executive orders are intended to transition America's most vulnerable IT systems to new standards that will soon be published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology designed to protect against future quantum computer attacks.

Latest Headlines

Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
May 4 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policy meeting and is expected to move against surging inflation -- including possibly making its highest interest rate hike in decades.
Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine
May 4 (UPI) -- Biotech firm Moderna said on Wednesday that it tripled sales of its COVID-19 vaccine during the first three months of 2022 and smashed most analysts' expectations with more than $6 billion in revenue.
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 247,000 private jobs in April
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 247,000 private jobs in April
May 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added almost 250,000 private-sector jobs during the month of April, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly assessment on Wednesday -- missing expectations by about 130,000 hirings.
White House to hold first conference on hunger, nutrition in more than 50 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House to hold first conference on hunger, nutrition in more than 50 years
May 4 (UPI) -- Amid a new report that says hunger worldwide is rising to record levels, the White House announced Wednesday that it will hold a conference on hunger and nutrition later this year for the first time in over 50 years.
3 alleged gang members charged with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 alleged gang members charged with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
May 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have charged three people accused of being gang members with murder in connection to a mass shooting that erupted early last month in Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.
J.D. Vance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine win GOP primary
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
J.D. Vance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine win GOP primary
May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship.
Vice President Kamala Harris: Overturning Roe vs. Wade is a 'direct assault' on freedom
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris: Overturning Roe vs. Wade is a 'direct assault' on freedom
May 3 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday gave a full-throated rebuke of the Republican Party on Tuesday after a Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade was leaked to the press.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six-week abortion ban into law
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six-week abortion ban into law
May 3 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions around the sixth week of pregnancy into law on Tuesday.
Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple
May 3 (UPI) -- Missouri on Tuesday executed a death row prisoner convicted of killing an elderly couple during a robbery in 1996.
Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta dead
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta dead
May 3 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta died Tuesday at the age of 91, his former chief of staff confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement