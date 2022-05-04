Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna said that net income for the quarter was three times greater than the initial quarter in 2021 -- and that it sold $6 billion worth of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Biotech firm Moderna said on Wednesday that it tripled sales of its COVID-19 vaccine during the first three months of 2022 and smashed most analysts' expectations with more than $6 billion in revenue.

The company, which has one of three coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the United States, announced the figures in its first-quarter earnings report. Total revenue for the quarter was $6.1 billion, it said.

Advertisement

Moderna said that net income for the quarter totaled $3.66 billion -- which is three times the amount reported in the initial quarter of 2021.

The company noted that it sold $5.9 billion worth of its COVID-19 vaccine, now known as Spikevax, in the first three months of 2022.

RELATED VP Kamala Harris to return to White House after negative COVID-19 test

Most analysts expected Moderna's report to show $4.6 billion in total revenue -- underestimating the actual figure by about $1.5 billion.

The company's report also noted a first-quarter profit of $8.58 per share, which is far more than experts predicted.

Combined, Moderna and Pfizer sold about $19 billion worth of their coronavirus vaccines during the first quarter of 2022. Both figures shattered Wall Street expectations. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Moderna's was the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency authorization in the United States in December 2020, after Pfizer's, and the vaccine accounts for the lion's share of the company's income.

Advertisement
RELATED Moderna applies for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine for young children

The pharma giant said in its report Wednesday that it expects four more products to enter Phase 3 testing by the start of July -- an Omicron-specific booster and three non-coronavirus vaccines.

"We also look forward to advancing our therapeutic programs ... on our rare genetic disease programs for propionic acidemia and methylmalonic acidemia, and on our personalized cancer vaccine program this year," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Moderna's report came a day after competitor Pfizer announced first-quarter revenue of almost $26 billion, which included close to $15 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

RELATED FDA moving quickly on COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

Johnson & Johnson, which produces the only other U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, said last week that it earned revenue of $23.4 billion and sold $457 million worth of its coronavirus vaccine in the first quarter.

All told, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer combined to sell almost $20 billion worth of their coronavirus vaccines during the first three months of this year.

Latest Headlines

Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
May 4 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policy meeting and is expected to move against surging inflation -- including possibly making its highest interest rate hike in decades.
Biden to sign directives on quantum computer national security risks
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Biden to sign directives on quantum computer national security risks
May 4 (UPI) -- Advancing national initiatives in quantum information science (QIS) is the goal of two presidential directives President Joe Biden will sign Wednesday.
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 247,000 private jobs in April
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 247,000 private jobs in April
May 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added almost 250,000 private-sector jobs during the month of April, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly assessment on Wednesday -- missing expectations by about 130,000 hirings.
White House to hold first conference on hunger, nutrition in more than 50 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House to hold first conference on hunger, nutrition in more than 50 years
May 4 (UPI) -- Amid a new report that says hunger worldwide is rising to record levels, the White House announced Wednesday that it will hold a conference on hunger and nutrition later this year for the first time in over 50 years.
3 alleged gang members charged with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 alleged gang members charged with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
May 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have charged three people accused of being gang members with murder in connection to a mass shooting that erupted early last month in Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.
J.D. Vance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine win GOP primary
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
J.D. Vance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine win GOP primary
May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship.
Vice President Kamala Harris: Overturning Roe vs. Wade is a 'direct assault' on freedom
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris: Overturning Roe vs. Wade is a 'direct assault' on freedom
May 3 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday gave a full-throated rebuke of the Republican Party on Tuesday after a Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade was leaked to the press.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six-week abortion ban into law
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six-week abortion ban into law
May 3 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions around the sixth week of pregnancy into law on Tuesday.
Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple
May 3 (UPI) -- Missouri on Tuesday executed a death row prisoner convicted of killing an elderly couple during a robbery in 1996.
Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta dead
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta dead
May 3 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta died Tuesday at the age of 91, his former chief of staff confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement