May 4, 2022 / 4:01 PM

Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal, will sentence him to 20-25 years

By Doug Cunningham
A woman raises her fist as the state guilty verdict is announced in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., April 20, 2021. A federal judge Wednesday sentenced Chauvin to 20-25 years in prison, accepting Chauvin's plea deal on federal charges in Floyd's murder. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- A Minnesota federal judge Wednesday accepted Derek Chauvin's plea deal on federal charges stemming from Chauvin's murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Chauvin will be sentenced to 20-25 years in prison on the federal charges in a plea deal filed months ago.

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on state charges for murdering Floyd. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison on the state charges.

According to the plea deal, Chauvin "admits that in using unreasonable and excessive force, he acted willfully and in callous and wanton disregard of the consequences to Mr. Floyd's life."

Based on that plea deal Chauvin will serve the state and federal sentences concurrently.

The federal plea deal Chauvin agreed to also said, "The defendant also knew there was no legal justification to continue his use of force because he was aware that Mr. Floyd not only stopped resisting, but also stopped talking, stopped moving, stopped breathing and lost consciousness and a pulse."

Chauvin's murder of Floyd triggered mass nationwide protests.

On April 27, a Minnesota Department of Human Rights report found that the Minnesota Police Department violated the state's Human Rights Act by engaging "in a pattern or practice of race discrimination."

Demonstrators hold a sign in Los Angeles on June 14 for Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot by police in her home while she was sleeping. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

