News Alert
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by a half-point to check inflation; largest hike in 22 years
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2022 / 2:12 PM

Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices

By Clyde Hughes
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that Intuit will pay $141 million for deceptive tax preparation practices. Photo courtesy of New York Attorney General Office/Facebook

May 4 (UPI) -- TurboTax owner Intuit agreed to pay $141 million in restitution to millions of low-income residents for deceptive practices, the New York attorney general's office announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Letitia James said many low-income residents were lured into paying for tax services that should have been free. She said New York will receive $5.4 million for more than 176,000 New York residents who believed they were fooled into paying for services.

Advertisement

"Intuit cheated millions of low-income Americans out of free tax filing services they were entitled to," James said in a statement. "For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we're putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans.

"This agreement should serve as a reminder to companies large and small that engaging in these deceptive marketing ploys is illegal. New Yorkers can count on my office to protect their wallets from white-collar scammers."

RELATED U.S. economy surprises analysts with 1.4% decline in first quarter of 2022

The agreement covers victims in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Intuit offered a product called TurboTax Free Edition, which was free for taxpayers with simple returns as defined by Intuit. TurboTax had marketed this "freemium" product aggressively, including through ad campaigns, but was actually only free for approximately one-third of taxpayers.

Advertisement

"In contrast, the IRS Free File products were free for 70% of taxpayers," the attorney general's statement said. "The OAG's multistate investigation found that Intuit engaged in several deceptive and unfair trade practices that limited consumers' participation in the IRS Free File program.

RELATED White House report says small businesses created 1.9M jobs over most of 2021

"The company used confusingly similar names for both its IRS Free File product and its commercial 'freemium' product. Intuit bid on paid search advertisements to direct consumers who were looking for the IRS Free File service to the TurboTax 'freemium' product instead."

The office also said Intuit purposefully blocked its IRS Free File landing page from search engine results during the 2019 tax filing season, effectively shutting out eligible taxpayers from filing their taxes for free.

RELATED Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe

Latest Headlines

Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
May 4 (UPI) -- A wild fox has killed 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The zoo has increased measures protecting the remaining birds.
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
May 4 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday the Biden administration plans to "double down" to ensure women receive reproductive healthcare to which they're entitled.
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
May 4 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday concluded a two-day policy meeting and took a major step against surging inflation by making its highest interest rate hike in decades -- a half-point to between 3/4 and 1%.
Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hailed Olympic athletes from the Summer and Winter Games on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, calling them an inspiration to all U.S. residents.
Democrats search for path to protect legal abortion in face of bleak Senate chances
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats search for path to protect legal abortion in face of bleak Senate chances
May 4 (UPI) -- Congressional Democrats have begun work on legislation that would codify legalized abortion in federal law -- even though it's virtually assured that they don't have the votes to get it to President Joe Biden's desk.
DHS watchdog: Acting secretary delayed 2020 election interference report
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHS watchdog: Acting secretary delayed 2020 election interference report
May 4 (UPI) -- A Trump-era official delayed a published study on Russian interference in the 2020 election twice and changes were made to it for apparent political reasons, a federal watchdog said Tuesday.
Watch live: Biden addresses inflation, economic growth and jobs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Biden addresses inflation, economic growth and jobs
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on economic growth, jobs and deficit reduction on Wednesday, just hours before the Federal Reserve is expected to make a significant rate hike to control inflation.
Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine
May 4 (UPI) -- Biotech firm Moderna said on Wednesday that it tripled sales of its COVID-19 vaccine during the first three months of 2022 and smashed most analysts' expectations with more than $6 billion in revenue.
Biden to sign directives on quantum computer national security risks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to sign directives on quantum computer national security risks
May 4 (UPI) -- Advancing national initiatives in quantum information science (QIS) is the goal of two presidential directives President Joe Biden will sign Wednesday.
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 247,000 private jobs in April
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 247,000 private jobs in April
May 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added almost 250,000 private-sector jobs during the month of April, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly assessment on Wednesday -- missing expectations by about 130,000 hirings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim
Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement