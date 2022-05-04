DHS watchdog: Acting secretary delayed 2020 election interference report

Chad Wolf is sworn in as acting Department of Homeland Security secretary at a committee hearing on September 23, 2020. An inspector general's report accused him of delaying a report because it shed a poor light on former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- A Trump-era official delayed a published study on Russian interference in the 2020 election twice and changes were made to it for apparent political reasons, the federal watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security said in a newly released report on Tuesday. The report said the "acting secretary" participated in the delay of the report and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis made change to de-emphasize Russia's role in election. Chad Wolf was acting DHS secretary at the time. Advertisement

"We found that DHS did not adequately follow its internal processes and comply with applicable [Intelligence Community] policy standards and requirements when editing and disseminating an [Intelligence and Analysis] intelligence product regarding Russian interference with the 2020 U.S. Presidential election," the report said.

"For example, I&A employees during the review and clearance process changed the product's scope by making changes that appear to be based in part on political considerations, raising objectivity concerns."

The inspector general's report said Wolf reviewed the process "multiple times" though he had no formal role in reviewing it, thus delaying its release.

"The delays and deviation from I&A's standard process and requirements put I&A at risk of creating a perception of politicization," the report said. "This conclusion is supported by I&A's own tradecraft assessment, which determined that the product might be viewed as politicized."

The report noted a whistleblower complaint accusing Wolf of ordering the report held because it "made the president look bad."

Wolf told NBC News that he believed the inspector general's report supported his position and found no credible evidence that he directed changes to the report. He added that the report noted the whistleblower's complaint against him was withdrawn.

Current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on national security to the Senate Homeland and Government Affairs Committee at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.