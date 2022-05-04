Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2022 / 1:09 PM

Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony

By Clyde Hughes

May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hailed Olympic athletes from the Summer and Winter Games on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, calling them an inspiration to all U.S. residents and lauding them for bringing the country together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics stood behind Biden as he said the country took a common pride in watching them compete, regardless of one's political stripes. He said they were the examples of the "possibilities" that the United States provides for all of its citizens.

Advertisement

"You've given people so much hope," Biden said at the ceremony. "The pandemic made training and competing much more difficult and draining but you did it. We were in awe not just because of your incredible athleticism but your endurance and state of mind.

Biden told the athletes how they handled victory and defeat was "astounding."

RELATED Snowboarder spends 12 hours on Maine slopes to break world record

Speaking on behalf of the athletes, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor said the visit to the White House was a dream come true. Taylor herself was diagnosed with COVID-19 when she arrived in Beijing for the Winter Games but was still able to compete once she recovered.

Advertisement

Taylor, a five-time Olympian, became the most-decorated female bobsledder in history winning the bronze medal with Sylvia Hoffman in the two-woman bobsled finals in Beijing.

"This is a moment that is truly beyond the imagination of many of our dreams," Taylor said. "One that many of us thought would never be possible. We've been through a lot -- a pandemic, a postponement, a war -- but this team is resilient.

RELATED Soccer star Hope Solo says she will enter rehab after DWI arrest

"We came together and we preserved. We hope we made this country proud. We are Team USA."

RELATED Snowboarder Chloe Kim, U.S. gold medalist, to break for mental health

Latest Headlines

Democrats search for path to protect legal abortion in face of bleak Senate chances
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats search for path to protect legal abortion in face of bleak Senate chances
May 4 (UPI) -- Congressional Democrats have begun work on legislation that would codify legalized abortion in federal law -- even though it's virtually assured that they don't have the votes to get it to President Joe Biden's desk.
DHS watchdog: Acting secretary delayed 2020 election interference report
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DHS watchdog: Acting secretary delayed 2020 election interference report
May 4 (UPI) -- A Trump-era official delayed a published study on Russian interference in the 2020 election twice and changes were made to it for apparent political reasons, a federal watchdog said Tuesday.
Watch live: Biden addresses inflation, economic growth and jobs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Biden addresses inflation, economic growth and jobs
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on economic growth, jobs and deficit reduction on Wednesday, just hours before the Federal Reserve is expected to make a significant rate hike to control inflation.
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
May 4 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policy meeting and is expected to move against surging inflation -- including possibly making its highest interest rate hike in decades.
Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Moderna blows past expectations with $6.1B in revenue, mostly from COVID-19 vaccine
May 4 (UPI) -- Biotech firm Moderna said on Wednesday that it tripled sales of its COVID-19 vaccine during the first three months of 2022 and smashed most analysts' expectations with more than $6 billion in revenue.
Biden to sign directives on quantum computer national security risks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to sign directives on quantum computer national security risks
May 4 (UPI) -- Advancing national initiatives in quantum information science (QIS) is the goal of two presidential directives President Joe Biden will sign Wednesday.
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 247,000 private jobs in April
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 247,000 private jobs in April
May 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added almost 250,000 private-sector jobs during the month of April, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their monthly assessment on Wednesday -- missing expectations by about 130,000 hirings.
White House to hold first conference on hunger, nutrition in more than 50 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House to hold first conference on hunger, nutrition in more than 50 years
May 4 (UPI) -- Amid a new report that says hunger worldwide is rising to record levels, the White House announced Wednesday that it will hold a conference on hunger and nutrition later this year for the first time in over 50 years.
3 alleged gang members charged with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
3 alleged gang members charged with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
May 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have charged three people accused of being gang members with murder in connection to a mass shooting that erupted early last month in Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.
J.D. Vance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine win GOP primary
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
J.D. Vance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine win GOP primary
May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
Federal Reserve expected to deliver heavy punch to control rising inflation
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement