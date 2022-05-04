Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony

May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hailed Olympic athletes from the Summer and Winter Games on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, calling them an inspiration to all U.S. residents and lauding them for bringing the country together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics stood behind Biden as he said the country took a common pride in watching them compete, regardless of one's political stripes. He said they were the examples of the "possibilities" that the United States provides for all of its citizens.

"You've given people so much hope," Biden said at the ceremony. "The pandemic made training and competing much more difficult and draining but you did it. We were in awe not just because of your incredible athleticism but your endurance and state of mind.

Biden told the athletes how they handled victory and defeat was "astounding."

Speaking on behalf of the athletes, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor said the visit to the White House was a dream come true. Taylor herself was diagnosed with COVID-19 when she arrived in Beijing for the Winter Games but was still able to compete once she recovered.

Taylor, a five-time Olympian, became the most-decorated female bobsledder in history winning the bronze medal with Sylvia Hoffman in the two-woman bobsled finals in Beijing.

"This is a moment that is truly beyond the imagination of many of our dreams," Taylor said. "One that many of us thought would never be possible. We've been through a lot -- a pandemic, a postponement, a war -- but this team is resilient.

"We came together and we preserved. We hope we made this country proud. We are Team USA."