Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 3, 2022 / 5:08 PM

Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.

By Simon Druker
1/5
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Former President Donald Trump settled a lawsuit with Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, which accused his organization and inaugural committee of misspending non-profit funds. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump settled a lawsuit Tuesday with the District of Columbia over accusations of improperly spending non-profit funds, court documents show.

Trump agreed to pay $750,000 to settle the lawsuit that was filed against Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee, Trump International Hotel Washington D.C., and the Trump Organization.

Advertisement

The District of Columbia attorney general's lawsuit accused the inaugural committee of spending more than $1 million in non-profit funds at the Trump-owned hotel.

It said the committee misused $1.1 million in charitable funds to "dramatically overpay" the hotel for event space, to throw a private party for the former president's children and to pay a private debt held by the Trump Organization.

RELATED Record number of countries ranked 'very bad' for press freedom, report says

The suit was filed in 2020.

The inaugural committee raised $107 million for Trump's inauguration in January 2017, more than doubling the previous record for any other incoming president.

"We clawed back $750,000 from the Trump Organization to give to local nonprofits educating youth about democracy and civics," Attorney General Karl A. Racine wrote on Twitter.

RELATED Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries

"We're resolving our lawsuit and sending the message that if you violate DC nonprofit law-no matter how powerful you are-you'll pay."

RELATED Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls

The money will be divided equally, with half going to the Mikva Challenge Grant Foundation, and the other half to the DC Action for Children Today DC ACT.

"Given the impending sale of the Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C., and with absolutely no admission of liability or guilt, we have reached a settlement to end all litigation with Democrat Attorney General Racine," Trump said in a statement following the settlement.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers

RELATED Grand jury seated in Trump Georgia election interference probe

Latest Headlines

Markets post slight gains for 2nd straight day as investors await Fed meeting
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Markets post slight gains for 2nd straight day as investors await Fed meeting
May 3 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 67 points Tuesday as markets opened the month of May with two days of consecutive gains.
Biden says U.S. aid 'changing people's lives' in Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden says U.S. aid 'changing people's lives' in Ukraine
May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised American aid to Ukraine for "changing people's lives" during a visit to Alabama to tour a Lockheed Martin facility.
Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship.
Reports: U.S. declares WNBA star Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Reports: U.S. declares WNBA star Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has changed its designation for WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia, where she's been held for almost three months on drug charges, as one of "wrongful detention," according to news reports Tuesday.
Capitol police suspends officer for weapon discharge in office building
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Capitol police suspends officer for weapon discharge in office building
May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Police suspended an officer after a weapon discharged inside a House office building Tuesday morning.
Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls
May 3 (UPI) -- Democrats hope the draft Supreme Court opinion that the body could overturn Roe v. Wade could be the galvanizing issue needed to bring voters to the ballot box in November.
Biden says 'basic fairness' of law demands that Roe vs. Wade not be overturned
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden says 'basic fairness' of law demands that Roe vs. Wade not be overturned
May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed alarm on Tuesday about the report of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that strikes down the court's landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade.
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
May 3 (UPI) -- There were 11.5 million job openings in the U.S. by the end of March, the Labor Department said Tuesday in its monthly assessment -- a record level that means there are two open jobs for every unemployed adult.
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
May 3 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that a draft opinion to overturn the abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade that was leaked late Monday is authentic, but cautioned that the draft is not necessarily the final word.
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
May 3 (UPI) -- The report of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court on abortion late Monday -- which would overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling -- was a seismic event on multiple fronts, but perhaps none more than the leak itself.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
U.S.: Russia is planning to annex eastern Ukraine
U.S.: Russia is planning to annex eastern Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement