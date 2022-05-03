Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 3, 2022 / 6:58 PM

Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
A Virginia judge on Tuesday denied a request by Amber Heard's legal team to toss out a defamation lawsuit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- A judge on Tuesday denied actress Amber Heard's request to throw out the $50 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Judge Penny Azcarate said Depp's legal team had provided enough evidence to allow the case, stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described being a victim of sexual violence and domestic abuse, to continue.

Advertisement

Azcarate said that the case would move forward "if there is a scintilla of evidence that a reasonable juror could weigh."

Heard did not mention Depp by name in the op-ed, but his attorneys argued there was enough of a connection to claims made in 2016 that the actor physically abused her.

RELATED Amber Heard fires PR team ahead of defense testimony

The judge agreed that Depp's legal team had presented enough evidence "that jurors could weigh that the statements were about the plaintiff, that the statements were published and that the statement was false and that the defendant made the statement knowing it to be false or that the defendant made it so recklessly as to amount to willful disregard for the truth."

Advertisement

Michael Spindler, an economic damages expert, testified earlier Tuesday that Depp "suffered lost earnings of approximately $40 million" over a nearly two-year period after the op-ed, including $20.3 million after agency commissions from losing the role of Jack Sparrow in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film and $20.1 million from booking non-franchise films.

Spindler, however, said that he was not offering testimony on whether the earnings were lost as a result of Heard's op-ed.

RELATED Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction

Heard's defense also called its first witness to the stand Tuesday.

Dawn Hughes, a clinical and forensic psychologist who specializes in interpersonal violence, testified that the actress was a victim of intimate partner violence "characterized by physical violence, psychological aggression, sexual violence, coercive control and surveillance behaviors."

Hughes said she came to the conclusion after conducting a psychological evaluation of Heard that included reviewing medical records, psychological records, texts, emails, audio and video recordings from the case.

RELATED D.C. police officer says in court he was attacked by former NYPD member

She said she also met with Heard for 29 hours in four visits in September 2019 and January 2021, in addition to meeting with her mother.

During the evaluation, Heard reported a series of alleged physically and sexually violent behaviors by Depp, usually fueled by drug and alcohol abuse, including an incident in which Depp performed a "cavity search" on Heard.

Advertisement

That came, according to the testimony, after he accused another woman of hitting on her and another incident in Australia during which Depp choked Heard while telling her he hated her and was going to kill her and then "grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle."

Hughes also said she diagnosed Heard with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, as the result of "intimate partner violence by Mr. Depp."

Her testimony contradicted that of Shannon Curry, an expert in intimate partner violence hired by Depp's legal team, who testified last week that her evaluation of Heard revealed diagnoses of borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, but not PTSD.

On Tuesday, Hughes said that she disagreed with Curry's evaluation, as "there were flaws in how she chose to administer it."

"I did not make a personality disorder of Ms. Heard," she added.

Before Depp's legal team rested its case, Heard's former nurse testified that she told her she had a history with bipolar disorder, ADHD, co-dependency and insomnia during her marriage with Depp.

"I have a generalized memory of there being ... jealous anxiety issues, including mistrust within the relationship," private nurse Erin Falati said. "I have a vague sense of those issues popping up throughout the years, but I wouldn't say that was a constant theme."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
May 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump settled a lawsuit Tuesday with the District of Columbia over accusations of improperly spending non-profit funds, court documents show.
Markets post slight gains for 2nd straight day as investors await Fed meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Markets post slight gains for 2nd straight day as investors await Fed meeting
May 3 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 67 points Tuesday as markets opened the month of May with two days of consecutive gains.
Biden says U.S. aid 'changing people's lives' in Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden says U.S. aid 'changing people's lives' in Ukraine
May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised American aid to Ukraine for "changing people's lives" during a visit to Alabama to tour a Lockheed Martin facility.
Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship.
Reports: U.S. declares WNBA star Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: U.S. declares WNBA star Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has changed its designation for WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia, where she's been held for almost three months on drug charges, as one of "wrongful detention," according to news reports Tuesday.
Capitol police suspends officer for weapon discharge in office building
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Capitol police suspends officer for weapon discharge in office building
May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Police suspended an officer after a weapon discharged inside a House office building Tuesday morning.
Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls
May 3 (UPI) -- Democrats hope the draft Supreme Court opinion that the body could overturn Roe v. Wade could be the galvanizing issue needed to bring voters to the ballot box in November.
Biden says 'basic fairness' of law demands that Roe vs. Wade not be overturned
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden says 'basic fairness' of law demands that Roe vs. Wade not be overturned
May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed alarm on Tuesday about the report of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that strikes down the court's landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade.
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
May 3 (UPI) -- There were 11.5 million job openings in the U.S. by the end of March, the Labor Department said Tuesday in its monthly assessment -- a record level that means there are two open jobs for every unemployed adult.
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
May 3 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that a draft opinion to overturn the abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade that was leaked late Monday is authentic, but cautioned that the draft is not necessarily the final word.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
U.S.: Russia is planning to annex eastern Ukraine
U.S.: Russia is planning to annex eastern Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement