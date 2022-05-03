Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 3, 2022 / 8:41 PM

Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta dead

By Simon Druker
1/5
Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta dead
As secretary of transportation, Mineta was responsible for closing U.S. airspace after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as well as spearheading the creation of the Transportation Security Administration. File Photo by Eduardo Sverdlin/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta died Tuesday at the age of 91, his former chief of staff confirmed.

Mineta is perhaps best known for closing U.S. airspace following the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, while leading the transportation department under former President George W. Bush.

Advertisement

He was the only Democratic Cabinet member of the Bush administration and is also credited with spearheading the Transportation Security Administration in the wake of the attacks.

Mineta, who died of heart failure at his family home in Maryland, had a long and distinguished political career.

After surviving internment in California during World War II, Norman Yoshio Mineta went on to become the mayor of San Jose from 1971 to 1975. He was then elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and would spend the next 20 years in office, before leaving in 1995.

He broke a racial barrier on July 20, 2000, when he became the 33rd secretary of commerce, at the tail end of the Clinton administration. He was then sworn in as transportation secretary in January 2001.

Advertisement

His hometown renamed its airport after him, christening it the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in 2001.

Condolences came pouring in from the political community after his death became public Tuesday.

"San Jose has lost a great champion, and I have lost a deeply admired mentor," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement. "Like so many of those fortunate to have worked with Norm, I learned enormously from his calm leadership style, his deadpan humor, and his sincere love for public service."

Liccardo worked as an intern in Mineta's congressional office in Washington, D.C., when he was 18.

"I'm saddened to hear of the passing of former @USDOT Secretary Norman Mineta -- a strong bipartisan voice for American infrastructure, Asian American trailblazer, and exemplary leader in both local and federal office," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on Twitter.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta delivers his final public address at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington on July 6, 2006. Mineta died May 3 at age 91. File Photo by Eduardo Sverdlin/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six-week abortion ban into law
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six-week abortion ban into law
May 3 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions around the sixth week of pregnancy into law on Tuesday.
Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple
May 3 (UPI) -- Missouri on Tuesday executed a death row prisoner convicted of killing an elderly couple during a robbery in 1996.
Texas National Guard guidance discouraging saving drowning migrants draws scrutiny
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas National Guard guidance discouraging saving drowning migrants draws scrutiny
May 3 (UPI) -- The recent death of a National Guard soldier who drowned trying to save migrants has led to increased scrutiny of the Texas Military Department's policy discouraging service members from engaging in water rescues.
Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim
May 3 (UPI) -- Police in Las Vegas on Tuesday said that the man whose remains were found in a barrel in Lake Mead likely died as a result of gunshot wound in the mid-1970s or early 1980s.
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
May 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia judge on Tuesday denied a request by Amber Heard's legal team to toss out a defamation lawsuit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
May 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump settled a lawsuit Tuesday with the District of Columbia over accusations of improperly spending non-profit funds, court documents show.
Markets post slight gains for 2nd straight day as investors await Fed meeting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Markets post slight gains for 2nd straight day as investors await Fed meeting
May 3 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 67 points Tuesday as markets opened the month of May with two days of consecutive gains.
Biden says U.S. aid 'changing people's lives' in Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden says U.S. aid 'changing people's lives' in Ukraine
May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised American aid to Ukraine for "changing people's lives" during a visit to Alabama to tour a Lockheed Martin facility.
Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship.
Reports: U.S. declares WNBA star Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Reports: U.S. declares WNBA star Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has changed its designation for WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia, where she's been held for almost three months on drug charges, as one of "wrongful detention," according to news reports Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
U.S.: Russia is planning to annex eastern Ukraine
U.S.: Russia is planning to annex eastern Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement