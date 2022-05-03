Trending
May 3, 2022

Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple

By Danielle Haynes

May 3 (UPI) -- Missouri on Tuesday executed a death row prisoner convicted of killing an elderly couple during a robbery in 1996.

Carman Deck, 56, died by lethal injection at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

He was sentenced to death in 1998 after confessing to killing James Long and Zelma Long at their De Soto, Mo., home.

His execution came one day after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to grant a stay and Gov. Mike Parson declined a request for clemency.

Deck was convicted three times in the case, all three of which were thrown out on procedural errors until an appeals court reinstated the conviction in 2020.

"Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences for death for the brutal murders he committed," Parson said in a statement denying the clemency.

Deck's was the fifth execution in the United States and first in Missouri this year.

