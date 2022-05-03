Google celebrates U.S. Teacher Appreciation Day with new Doodle

Google is commemorating Teacher Appreciation Day 2022 with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

May 3 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating U.S. Teacher Appreciation Day 2022 with a new Doodle. Google's homepage features artwork by Doodler Erich Nagler, who created the piece by working with the 2022 State Teachers of the Year.

The artwork depicts a teacher's desk with a chalk board that pays reference to multiple school subjects.

Nagler told Google that the State Teachers of the Year shared with him overarching themes of their roles and specific examples from their classroom to inspire the Doodle. The teachers also sketched out ideas for the Doodle.

"One quote from our brainstorm that stuck with me was, 'Teachers empower students with tools to share their ideas.' So I tried to create a still-life of all these various tools of learning around the teacher's desk and chalkboard," Nagler said.

Google added that the Doodle honors resilient teachers who work to shape future generations.

"Finding innovative ways to connect with motivate and inspire students in this ever-changing environment, educators are going above and beyond to empower every student. To all educators everywhere: Thank you!" Google said.