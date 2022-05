Capitol Police rope off the area outside the Russell Office Building on November 17, 2021. An officer was suspended on Tuesday after a weapon discharged in an office building. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Police suspended an officer after a weapon discharged inside a House office building Tuesday morning. The police said the department's Office of Professional Responsibility was investigating the incident that happened inside a break room in the Cannon Office Building. Advertisement

The department has not disclosed details surrounding the discharge nor did it identify the officer involved. The Capitol Police did not report any injuries connected with the discharge.

The incident comes as security at the Capitol complex has been under scrutiny since the January 2021 attack on the Capitol building.

In April, a military parachute event at Washington's Nationals Park for a Major League Baseball game inadvertently caused a brief warning threat and prompted an evacuation order.

The Federal Aviation Administration subsequently issued an apology for not notifying the U.S. Capitol Police in advance of that demonstration.