Watch live: Biden to speak on Ukrainian security efforts in Alabama

U.S. Marines fire the FGM-148 Javelin missile during a live-fire range for exercise Platinum Lion at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on December 15, 2016. President Joe Biden will visit an Alabama plant that makes the missiles and talk about Ukrainian security on Tuesday. File Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michelle Reif/UPI | License Photo

Biden is expected to make his comments about 3 p.m., EDT.

"For those of you who aren't familiar with Javelin missiles, they are a lightweight, portable, shoulder-fired anti-tank weapon system that can hit targets up to 2.5 miles away," Psaki said at Monday's press briefing. "They're highly lethal and we've sent over 5,500 Javelin anti-armor systems to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian people's fight for freedom.

The Lockheed Martin facility has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles over the last 20 years.

"The president will underscore the role that the men and women who work at the facility in Alabama making these weapons have had in the fight -- on the fight in Ukraine," Psaki said.

Psaki said Biden will highlight the urgency of the request to Congress to pass funding requested to help Ukraine and to replenish their own stocks.

"He's also going to highlight how important it is for Congress to move quickly to get the Bipartisan Innovation Act to his desk," Psaki said. " Each Javelin missile requires more than 200 semiconductors to make.

"And boosting domestic chip manufacturing isn't just critical to making more in America or lowering prices, it's also a vital component of our national security."