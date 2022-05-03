Trending
U.S. News
May 3, 2022 / 10:58 AM

Watch live: Biden to speak on Ukrainian security efforts in Alabama

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Marines fire the FGM-148 Javelin missile during a live-fire range for exercise Platinum Lion at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on December 15, 2016. President Joe Biden will visit an Alabama plant that makes the missiles and talk about Ukrainian security on Tuesday. File Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michelle Reif/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon will talk about the security assistance the United States is giving Ukraine while touring a Lockheed Martin facility in Alabama.

The facility, located in Troy, Ala., makes Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the Ukrainian military has been using against Russian armored vehicles during the war. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the weapons were critical in helping Ukraine defend the capital of Kyiv early on in the war.

Biden is expected to make his comments about 3 p.m., EDT.

"For those of you who aren't familiar with Javelin missiles, they are a lightweight, portable, shoulder-fired anti-tank weapon system that can hit targets up to 2.5 miles away," Psaki said at Monday's press briefing. "They're highly lethal and we've sent over 5,500 Javelin anti-armor systems to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian people's fight for freedom.

RELATED U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says

The Lockheed Martin facility has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles over the last 20 years.

"The president will underscore the role that the men and women who work at the facility in Alabama making these weapons have had in the fight -- on the fight in Ukraine," Psaki said.

Psaki said Biden will highlight the urgency of the request to Congress to pass funding requested to help Ukraine and to replenish their own stocks.

RELATED Biden sends $1.3 billion in new aid to Ukraine, opens path to U.S. for refugees

"He's also going to highlight how important it is for Congress to move quickly to get the Bipartisan Innovation Act to his desk," Psaki said. " Each Javelin missile requires more than 200 semiconductors to make.

"And boosting domestic chip manufacturing isn't just critical to making more in America or lowering prices, it's also a vital component of our national security."

RELATED U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine

