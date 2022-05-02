Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack

Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. Former police officer Thomas Webster is on trial for participating in the incident. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- A federal jury needed two hours of deliberations Monday before convicting former NYPD officer Thomas Webster of assaulting D.C. officer Noah Rathbun during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Webster, who was caught on video swinging a flagpole at Rathbun before tackling him to the ground at the Capitol, faces up to 20 years in prison when he is convicted. He had claimed self-defense, claiming that Rathbun instigated his violent response. Advertisement

The former member of ex-New York City's Mayor Michael Bloomberg security detail becomes the fourth person convicted in Jan. 6-related trials prosecuted by Justice Department. He was convicted on five other related charges as well.

Webster's attorney James Monroe did not rule out appealing the verdict after the jury handed down its decision.

"This is a difficult day for Tom Webster and his family," Monroe told the Business Insider. "We have to give some thoughtful consideration to the result we achieved today and decide where to go from here."

The jury apparently did not buy the argument that the 56-year-oldex-Marine only responded to Rathbun in self-defense. A video showed Webster jabbing his finger at officers and hurls obscenities at a line of police before pushing a metal bike rack barrier into Rathbun.

The D.C. officer pushed back hard with an open palm to the face. Webster responded by swinging down a Marine Corps flagpole at Rathbun and tackling him to the ground.

Federal prosecutors said the video clearly showed Webster as the aggressor in the incident. Webster's attorney said the video show their client using restraint and only turning violent when Rathbun made contact with the former officer, calling his open-hand push a "punch."

In an earlier interview with the FBI, Webster said the riot at the Capitol was already taking place by the time he arrived and while acknowledging he was upset, he only acted out because Rathbun encouraged it, calling it a "barroom type of moment."