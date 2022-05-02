Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 1:35 PM

Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack

By Clyde Hughes
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. Former police officer Thomas Webster is on trial for participating in the incident. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- A federal jury needed two hours of deliberations Monday before convicting former NYPD officer Thomas Webster of assaulting D.C. officer Noah Rathbun during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Webster, who was caught on video swinging a flagpole at Rathbun before tackling him to the ground at the Capitol, faces up to 20 years in prison when he is convicted. He had claimed self-defense, claiming that Rathbun instigated his violent response.

Advertisement

The former member of ex-New York City's Mayor Michael Bloomberg security detail becomes the fourth person convicted in Jan. 6-related trials prosecuted by Justice Department. He was convicted on five other related charges as well.

Webster's attorney James Monroe did not rule out appealing the verdict after the jury handed down its decision.

RELATED Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC

"This is a difficult day for Tom Webster and his family," Monroe told the Business Insider. "We have to give some thoughtful consideration to the result we achieved today and decide where to go from here."

The jury apparently did not buy the argument that the 56-year-oldex-Marine only responded to Rathbun in self-defense. A video showed Webster jabbing his finger at officers and hurls obscenities at a line of police before pushing a metal bike rack barrier into Rathbun.

Advertisement

The D.C. officer pushed back hard with an open palm to the face. Webster responded by swinging down a Marine Corps flagpole at Rathbun and tackling him to the ground.

RELATED 2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty

Federal prosecutors said the video clearly showed Webster as the aggressor in the incident. Webster's attorney said the video show their client using restraint and only turning violent when Rathbun made contact with the former officer, calling his open-hand push a "punch."

In an earlier interview with the FBI, Webster said the riot at the Capitol was already taking place by the time he arrived and while acknowledging he was upset, he only acted out because Rathbun encouraged it, calling it a "barroom type of moment."

RELATED Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230

Latest Headlines

Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
May 2 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced a suspension of executions in the state in the wake of a temporary reprieve granted to a death row inmate due to "technical issues" with lethal injections.
President Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
President Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
May 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday afternoon, the White House confirmed.
Weather Underground activist who had role in deadly 1981 Brink's robbery dies at 78
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Weather Underground activist who had role in deadly 1981 Brink's robbery dies at 78
May 2 (UPI) -- Kathy Boudin, an activist with the group Weather Underground who was sent to prison for an armored truck robbery that killed three people, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 78.
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
May 2 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter again about four hours after he made a new account over the weekend, according to reports.
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
May 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines won't be bought out by JetBlue Airways after turning down the New York City-based airline's $3.6-billion acquisition offer on Monday in favor of merging with Frontier Airlines.
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
May 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will present the Presidential Rank Awards to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon.
Gas prices in U.S. tick up as Memorial Day, summer driving season near
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gas prices in U.S. tick up as Memorial Day, summer driving season near
May 2 (UPI) -- The price for gasoline has started to rise again in the United States as the national average climbed Monday to just under $4.20 per gallon.
Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
May 2 (UPI) -- A judge has ruled in favor of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by rejecting a lawsuit from the Republican Party, which sought to block the panel from getting internal records.
Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.
May 2 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 firefighters are working Monday to contain a blaze in New Mexico that's the largest active wildfire in the United States -- the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, which is being driven by strong winds.
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
May 2 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe later this week in a show of support for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's war, her office said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement