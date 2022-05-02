Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face

Georgia police posted a photo of a woman pointing what appears to be a gun from her car window during an alleged road rage incident in which a 17-year-old girl was shot in the face. Photo courtesy Douglasville, Georgia, Police Department/Facebook

May 2 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said Monday they have taken a woman into custody accused of shooting another motorist in the face in an alleged act of road rage. Douglasville, Ga., police said in a Facebook update that the suspect had surrendered after being identified from a photo posted by authorities showing a woman pointing what appeared to be a gun from the window of her car.

Brittney Griffith, 30, of Temple, Ga., turned herself in late Sunday in connection with an incident earlier in the day in which a 17-year-old girl was shot in the face on Interstate 20 about 20 miles west of Atlanta and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said Griffith's three children, ages 4-9, were in the vehicle with her at the time of the incident.

She was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Officers said the teen victim was a passenger in the fired-upon vehicle. Witnesses told them the suspect had been following them in a black sedan after "some type of road rage incident," eventually pulling up beside them and firing at least one shot.

Griffith was denied bond during her initial court hearing, police said.

At the hearing, Douglas County, Ga., Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp said Griffith went to get her nails done after the shooting, WSB-TV reported.