U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 1:39 PM

President Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception

By Simon Druker
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden will host a reception on Monday afternoon, to celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday afternoon, the White House confirmed.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will celebrate the three-day Muslim holiday marking the end of fasting for Ramadan, according to a White House statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also attend.

Muslims typically practice month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting during Ramadan.

Muslim countries across the world have already started celebrating the three-day-long Eid al-Fitr.

Some public school districts across the nation will be closed on Monday or Tuesday in observance of the Islamic holiday.

"Eid marks the completion of a holy month dedicated to devotion and reflection, when families and communities come together to celebrate their blessings," Biden said in a prepared statement.

"And Eid is also an occasion for Muslims to remember all those who are struggling or impacted by poverty, hunger, conflict, and disease, and to recommit to building a better future for all."

The reception will be live streamed and is expected to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

"This year, as we mark Eid al-Fitr, we hold in our hearts the millions of displaced persons and refugees around the globe who are spending this sacred holiday separated from their families and unsure of their future, but still hopingfor a brighter tomorrow. As a nation we must always keep faith with those seeking a better life, and uphold our commitment to serving as a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world. And, Muslims across the United States celebrate Eid, let us renew our dedication to our foundational commitment to respecting all faiths and beliefs," Biden said in a statement ahead of the reception.

