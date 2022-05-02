Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 9:37 AM

Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.

By Clyde Hughes

May 2 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 firefighters are working Monday to contain a blaze in New Mexico that's the largest active wildfire in the United States -- the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, which is being driven by strong winds.

The fire in northeastern New Mexico began last month and has so far charred more than 116,000 acres, authorities said. It's a result of two fires close to each other that combined and is one of several wildfires burning in New Mexico and the western United States.

Advertisement

Officials have issued evacuations for thousands of residents who are in or near the fire's path, including a jail in the town of Las Vegas.

San Miguel and Mora counties issued evacuations late Sunday and cautioned that "refusing to leave could be a fatal decision."

RELATED Some evacuations lifted as wildfires burn over 150,000 acres in West

"They told us that [late Sunday] and [Monday] will be the two worst days we've seen so far," Las Vegas City Councilor Barbara Perea Casey told the Albuquerque Journal.

Officials said there are plans to evacuate a nearby health institute, if necessary.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham has activated the National Guard to help in fighting the fires and evacuations.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden to unveil new efforts to fight climate change, wildfires on 52nd Earth Day

The wave of must-leave orders has swamped evacuation centers in both counties. The Santa Fe National Forest closed its Pecos and Las Vegas Ranger Districts around Las Vegas.

The blaze began on April 6 when a prescribed burn that intended to clear away a section of trees grew out of control. Officials say it's about 30% contained.

Warmer temperatures and strong winds were expected Monday, making the blaze more difficult to control.

RELATED Study: Western wildfires bring 'new peak to air pollution'

Latest Headlines

Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
May 2 (UPI) -- A judge has ruled in favor of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by rejecting a lawsuit from the Republican Party, which sought to block the panel from getting internal records.
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
May 2 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe later this week in a show of support for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's war, her office said.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet the latest in D.C. to test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet the latest in D.C. to test positive for COVID-19
May 1 (UPI) -- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says he's tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of Congress to contract the virus.
Schumer says $33B aid bill will strip assets from wealthy Russians and send to Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Schumer says $33B aid bill will strip assets from wealthy Russians and send to Ukraine
May 1 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that a massive $33 billion Ukraine aid package will include provisions to seize and sell the assets of Russian oligarchs and to send the proceeds to Kyiv.
Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East
After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions.
Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people
May 1 (UPI) -- The driver of an Atlanta "pedal pub" that was involved in a crash that injured 15 people was charged with driving under the influence Sunday.
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of escaped Lauderdale County Jail inmate Casey Cole White who disappeared alongside corrections officer Vicki White.
New Mexico Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire grows to 102,000 acres
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New Mexico Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire grows to 102,000 acres
May 1 (UPI) -- The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico grew to 102,000 acres as fire officials on Sunday warned that high winds could cause greater spread and prompt more evacuations.
One dead, another five hurt in shooting at festival in Mississippi
U.S. News // 1 day ago
One dead, another five hurt in shooting at festival in Mississippi
May 1 (UPI) -- One person died and five others were injured during a shooting in the parking lot of a festival in Mississippi.
2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty
April 30 (UPI) -- A second member of the Oath Keepers has pleaded guilty after he was charged with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement