Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 12:26 PM

Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, attends the 2020 Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., on August 27, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter again about four hours after he made a new account over the weekend, according to reports.

Lindell, 60, tried to make a comeback on the platform Sunday with the new account @MikeJLindell despite being banned from the platform in January 2021 for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

"Hello everybody, I'M BACK ON TWITTER," the account tweeted.

Lindell had included a video of himself with the tweet confirming that the account was his, according to Business Insider.

A spokesperson for Twitter confirmed to UPI that the new account "was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion."

Before earning his second ban, Lindell received more than 20,000 followers within just a few minutes of his first tweet, Newsweek reported.

Lindell launched the new account as billionaire Elon Musk is in the process to buy the platform for $44 billion.

The Twitter spokesperson declined to answer questions from UPI on whether other high-profile Twitter users who have been permanently banned have also tried to recreate their accounts.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly made false claims about the election, including that voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion conspired to steal the election for Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Dominion has filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell for defamation, which is currently moving through the courts with the most recent filings made in early April after the MyPillow CEO changed lawyers.

Read More

Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth Tesla CEO Elon Musk sells $4 billion in company's shares amid Twitter deal Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC

Latest Headlines

Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
May 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines won't be bought out by JetBlue Airways after turning down the New York City-based airline's $3.6-billion acquisition offer on Monday in favor of merging with Frontier Airlines.
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
May 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will present the Presidential Rank Awards to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon.
Gas prices in U.S. tick up as Memorial Day, summer driving season near
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas prices in U.S. tick up as Memorial Day, summer driving season near
May 2 (UPI) -- The price for gasoline has started to rise again in the United States as the national average climbed Monday to just under $4.20 per gallon.
Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
May 2 (UPI) -- A judge has ruled in favor of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by rejecting a lawsuit from the Republican Party, which sought to block the panel from getting internal records.
Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.
May 2 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 firefighters are working Monday to contain a blaze in New Mexico that's the largest active wildfire in the United States -- the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, which is being driven by strong winds.
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
May 2 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe later this week in a show of support for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's war, her office said.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet the latest in D.C. to test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet the latest in D.C. to test positive for COVID-19
May 1 (UPI) -- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says he's tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of Congress to contract the virus.
Schumer says $33B aid bill will strip assets from wealthy Russians and send to Ukraine
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Schumer says $33B aid bill will strip assets from wealthy Russians and send to Ukraine
May 1 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that a massive $33 billion Ukraine aid package will include provisions to seize and sell the assets of Russian oligarchs and to send the proceeds to Kyiv.
Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East
After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions.
Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people
May 1 (UPI) -- The driver of an Atlanta "pedal pub" that was involved in a crash that injured 15 people was charged with driving under the influence Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement