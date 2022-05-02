Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say

1/2

Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, attends the 2020 Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., on August 27, 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter again about four hours after he made a new account over the weekend, according to reports. Lindell, 60, tried to make a comeback on the platform Sunday with the new account @MikeJLindell despite being banned from the platform in January 2021 for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.

"Hello everybody, I'M BACK ON TWITTER," the account tweeted.

Lindell had included a video of himself with the tweet confirming that the account was his, according to Business Insider.

A spokesperson for Twitter confirmed to UPI that the new account "was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion."

Before earning his second ban, Lindell received more than 20,000 followers within just a few minutes of his first tweet, Newsweek reported.

Lindell launched the new account as billionaire Elon Musk is in the process to buy the platform for $44 billion.

The Twitter spokesperson declined to answer questions from UPI on whether other high-profile Twitter users who have been permanently banned have also tried to recreate their accounts.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly made false claims about the election, including that voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion conspired to steal the election for Joe Biden.

Dominion has filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Lindell for defamation, which is currently moving through the courts with the most recent filings made in early April after the MyPillow CEO changed lawyers.