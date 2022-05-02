Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 2:11 PM

Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say

By Ashley Williams

May 2 (UPI) -- Las Vegas police and National Park Service authorities have discovered human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead, in a case suspected to be a homicide.

Responding to a witness report of a dead body spotted in the barrel, park rangers on Sunday afternoon searched an area near Hemenway Harbor, which lies to the east of Boulder City, Nev.

Advertisement

"Homicide is responding to an event near the main marina launch ramp where there (sic) we believe a dead body has been found," wrote a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson in an email, according to NBC affiliate station KSNV News 3.

Las Vegas resident Shawna Hollister, who provided images of the discovery, told the news station that she and her husband heard a woman's scream.

Upon following the sound of the woman's voice, her husband spotted what she described as a "very deteriorated" 50-gallon drum that contained the body of a male that had decomposed to mostly bones, KSNV News 3 reported.

The National Park Service's Investigative Service Branch are working with local police authorities on the investigation, described in the email as still in its infancy stages.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the male's identity and cause of death, and release the information pending notification of the deceased man's relatives.

Advertisement

Read More

Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC Schumer says $33B aid bill will strip assets from wealthy Russians and send to Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers
May 2 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol on Monday sought information from three more Republican lawmakers with close ties to former President Donald Trump.
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled against the city of Boston and said officials there violated the First Amendment when they denied a group an opportunity to fly the Christian Flag outside City Hall.
Amber Heard fires PR team ahead of defense testimony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amber Heard fires PR team ahead of defense testimony
May 2 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard fired her crisis management team just days before she is expected to take the stand in her own defense in the $50 million defamation trial filed by ex-husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp.
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
May 2 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced a suspension of executions in the state in the wake of a temporary reprieve granted to a death row inmate due to "technical issues" with lethal injections.
Watch live: Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
May 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday afternoon, the White House confirmed.
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
May 2 (UPI) -- A federal jury needed two hours of deliberations Monday before convicting former NYPD officer Thomas Webster of assaulting D.C. officer Noah Rathbun during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Weather Underground activist who had role in deadly 1981 Brink's robbery dies at 78
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Weather Underground activist who had role in deadly 1981 Brink's robbery dies at 78
May 2 (UPI) -- Kathy Boudin, an activist with the group Weather Underground who was sent to prison for an armored truck robbery that killed three people, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 78.
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
May 2 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter again about four hours after he made a new account over the weekend, according to reports.
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
May 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines won't be bought out by JetBlue Airways after turning down the New York City-based airline's $3.6-billion acquisition offer on Monday in favor of merging with Frontier Airlines.
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
May 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will present the Presidential Rank Awards to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement