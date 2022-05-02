Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 10:06 AM

Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
The House panel has been seeking internal RNC records about its fundraising efforts that were based on claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled in favor of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, by rejecting a lawsuit from the Republican Party that sought to block the panel from getting its hands on internal records related to the assault.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly issued a 53-page opinion late Sunday dismissing the suit by the Republican National Committee, the same day documents requested by a committee subpoena was due.

Advertisement

The RNC filed the lawsuit in February after the House's Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Salesforce, a software company that party leaders use to conduct political fundraising.

In its subpoena, the committee sought testimony and documents from Salesforce "regarding whether and how the Trump campaign used Salesforce's platform to disseminate false statements about the 2020 election" before the Capitol assault on Jan. 6, 2021.

RELATED 2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty

The House panel has been seeking the internal RNC records about its fundraising efforts that were based on claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

President Donald Trump visits campaign workers at the RNC Annex in Arlington, Va., on Election Day, November 3, 2020. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

In the suit, the RNC argued that the "excessively broad and unduly burdensome" subpoena, which particularly sought data related to how well the RNC's email campaigns performed between the day of the 2020 election and the Capitol attack, violated the First and Fourth Amendments.

Advertisement

Kelly, of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., said the committee is immune from the lawsuit under the speech and debate clause of the U.S. Constitution. He also said that the ability and decision to subpoena Salesforce for the information is within the committee's province.

RELATED National Archives releasing new tranche of records from Trump White House to Jan. 6 committee

The judge also noted that negotiations between Salesforce and the Jan. 6 committee had narrowed the scope of the documents requested, which Salesforce agreed to provide.

"The court credits those negotiations, which significantly reduced the subpoena's potential overbreadth and made clear that the personally identifiable information of 'millions' of RNC supporters is no longer at risk of disclosure," Kelly said.

However, he said that the court "recognizes the highly unusual nature of the select committee's demand for what is mostly the RNC's information and documents, even though they are in Salesforce's possession."

RELATED House Select Committee probe of Capitol riot: revelations so far

Kelly noted that the court was limited from examining the committee's motives when evaluating whether the speech and debate clause applies. Nevertheless, he said that "less is at stake than the RNC represents."

"The subpoena's demand for this information does not seek the disclosure of confidential internal materials and does not add to the RNC's burden."

"The strength of the select committee's interest in this information outweighs any actual burdens imposed by its disclosure to the Select Committee."

Advertisement

The committee has been investigating the Capitol assault for a number of months and is expected to release a report this fall after more hearings in June. The inquiry has already uncovered several bombshell revelations about the attack and the events that preceded it.

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.
May 2 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 firefighters are working Monday to contain a blaze in New Mexico that's the largest active wildfire in the United States -- the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, which is being driven by strong winds.
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
May 2 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe later this week in a show of support for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's war, her office said.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet the latest in D.C. to test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet the latest in D.C. to test positive for COVID-19
May 1 (UPI) -- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says he's tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of Congress to contract the virus.
Schumer says $33B aid bill will strip assets from wealthy Russians and send to Ukraine
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Schumer says $33B aid bill will strip assets from wealthy Russians and send to Ukraine
May 1 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that a massive $33 billion Ukraine aid package will include provisions to seize and sell the assets of Russian oligarchs and to send the proceeds to Kyiv.
Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East
After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions.
Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people
May 1 (UPI) -- The driver of an Atlanta "pedal pub" that was involved in a crash that injured 15 people was charged with driving under the influence Sunday.
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of escaped Lauderdale County Jail inmate Casey Cole White who disappeared alongside corrections officer Vicki White.
New Mexico Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire grows to 102,000 acres
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New Mexico Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire grows to 102,000 acres
May 1 (UPI) -- The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico grew to 102,000 acres as fire officials on Sunday warned that high winds could cause greater spread and prompt more evacuations.
One dead, another five hurt in shooting at festival in Mississippi
U.S. News // 1 day ago
One dead, another five hurt in shooting at festival in Mississippi
May 1 (UPI) -- One person died and five others were injured during a shooting in the parking lot of a festival in Mississippi.
2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty
April 30 (UPI) -- A second member of the Oath Keepers has pleaded guilty after he was charged with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement