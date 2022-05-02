Gas prices in U.S. tick up as Memorial Day, summer driving season near

1/4

AAA says the highest prices are on the West Coast and Hawaii and Alaska. California has the nation's most expensive gas at $5.74. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The price for gasoline has started to rise again in the United States as the national average climbed Monday to just under $4.20 per gallon. The average represents a 3-cent increase from last week and about $1.30 over a year ago, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $4.12. Advertisement

The average for premium gasoline was $4.86 on Monday and $5.32 for diesel.

Multiple factors are behind the increases, according to experts, such as tighter supplies, the war in Ukraine and the coming Memorial Day holiday later this month.

"Although lower gas demand would typically push pump prices lower, the fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply have pushed pump prices higher," AAA said in a statement last week.

"Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel."

AAA says the highest prices are on the West Coast and Hawaii and Alaska. California has the nation's most expensive gas at $5.74.

On the East Coast, Pennsylvania has the highest prices with an average of $4.35 per gallon. The South has the nation's least-expensive gas. In Georgia, the average is $3.72 per gallon.

A Gallup poll last week found that about 52% of respondents said that gas price increases have caused hardship for their families.

Prices reached their highest point, $4.33 per gallon, in March -- but prices came down a bit following policy moves by President Joe Biden, including a waiver that will allow stations to sell gasoline this summer with a 15% ethanol blend, which will give drivers better fuel efficiency.