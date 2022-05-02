Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards

President Joe Biden will name the 2022 Presidential Rank Awards during a ceremony Monday in the South Court Auditorium of the White House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will present the Presidential Rank Awards to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon. The awards honor federal civil servants across government for their service and stewardship. Advertisement

Biden will speak at Monday's ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. EDT.

"The award recognizes senior executives who see opportunity in every challenge, and who inspire and empower the people who work around them," Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management, said in a statement. ""The president bestows the honor of a PRA on behalf of the American people.

"This is an opportunity for all of us to thank the public servants who use their incredible knowledge and skill to better their country."

The 2021 award winners were named in December after the awards were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.