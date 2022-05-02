Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 4:43 AM

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week

By Darryl Coote
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week
First lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Romanian and Slovakia this week to meet with Ukrainians fleeing Russia's war. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe later this week in a show of support for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's war, the East Wing said.

Biden will department Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening and arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on Friday when she'll meet with U.S. service members stationed there, her office said in a statement early Monday, CNN reported.

Advertisement

She will then head to the capital Bucharest on Saturday for meetings with the Romanian government and humanitarian workers before traveling to Slovakia's capital of Bratislava that evening when she'll meet U.S. embassy staff.

On Mother's Day Sunday, she is scheduled to depart for Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, to meet "Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war," the statement said, Axios reported.

The statement added that she will also meet "humanitarian aid workers and local Slovakians who are supporting families who have sought refuge in Slovakia during this crisis."

Before returning the the United States, she'll meet with Slovakian government officials on May 9, it said.

Advertisement

The trip comes more than two months after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking condemnation from Democratic nations, including the United States.

Since the war began, nearly 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than 3 million seeking refuge in Poland followed by 817,303 in Romania, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, which added that Slovakia is housing 379,447 Ukrainian refugees.

Taking shelter in Ukraine

Sergii Virchenko, 42, cuts hair for Sergey Gerasimenko, 50, on Thursday as they survive with hundreds of others under temporary living situations in the metro station following days of shelling by the Russians throughout parts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Britain uncovers Russian troll farm targeting world leaders online to influence Ukraine war Ukraine aid package to include provisions to seize and sell Oligarch assets Pope Francis decries 'macabre regression of humanity,' 'weeps' for Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Sen. Michael Bennet tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Michael Bennet tests positive for COVID-19
May 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Michael Bennet announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of the U.S. Congress to contract the virus. 
Ukraine aid package to include provisions to seize and sell Oligarch assets
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine aid package to include provisions to seize and sell Oligarch assets
May 1 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that a massive $33 billion Ukraine aid package will include provisions to seize and sell the assets of Russian oligarchs and to send the proceeds to Kyiv.
Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East
After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions.
Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people
May 1 (UPI) -- The driver of an Atlanta "pedal pub" that was involved in a crash that injured 15 people was charged with driving under the influence Sunday.
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of escaped Lauderdale County Jail inmate Casey Cole White who disappeared alongside corrections officer Vicki White.
New Mexico Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire grows to 102,000 acres
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
New Mexico Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire grows to 102,000 acres
May 1 (UPI) -- The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico grew to 102,000 acres as fire officials on Sunday warned that high winds could cause greater spread and prompt more evacuations.
One dead, another five hurt in shooting at festival in Mississippi
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
One dead, another five hurt in shooting at festival in Mississippi
May 1 (UPI) -- One person died and five others were injured during a shooting in the parking lot of a festival in Mississippi.
2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty
April 30 (UPI) -- A second member of the Oath Keepers has pleaded guilty after he was charged with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Buffett talks inflation, Munger blasts bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Buffett talks inflation, Munger blasts bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting
April 30 (UPI) -- Warren Buffett said that inflation "swindles almost everybody" as Charlie Munger, the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, criticized bitcoin at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday.
Federal judge declines to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell conviction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal judge declines to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell conviction
April 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has declined to overturn the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Nine detained in connection with collapse of Chinese residential building
Pelosi leads delegation to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
Pelosi leads delegation to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
One dead, another five hurt in shooting at festival in Mississippi
One dead, another five hurt in shooting at festival in Mississippi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement