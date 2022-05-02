First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Romanian and Slovakia this week to meet with Ukrainians fleeing Russia's war. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe later this week in a show of support for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's war, the East Wing said. Biden will department Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening and arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on Friday when she'll meet with U.S. service members stationed there, her office said in a statement early Monday, CNN reported. Advertisement

She will then head to the capital Bucharest on Saturday for meetings with the Romanian government and humanitarian workers before traveling to Slovakia's capital of Bratislava that evening when she'll meet U.S. embassy staff.

On Mother's Day Sunday, she is scheduled to depart for Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, to meet "Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war," the statement said, Axios reported.

The statement added that she will also meet "humanitarian aid workers and local Slovakians who are supporting families who have sought refuge in Slovakia during this crisis."

Before returning the the United States, she'll meet with Slovakian government officials on May 9, it said.

Advertisement

The trip comes more than two months after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking condemnation from Democratic nations, including the United States.

Since the war began, nearly 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than 3 million seeking refuge in Poland followed by 817,303 in Romania, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, which added that Slovakia is housing 379,447 Ukrainian refugees.

Taking shelter in Ukraine