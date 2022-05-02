Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 3:11 PM

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers

By Don Jacobson
Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., leader of the House Freedom Caucus, and two other prominent pro-Trump GOP lawmakers were sent letters by the House Jan. 6 select committee. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol on Monday sought information from three more Republican lawmakers with close ties to former President Donald Trump.

Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas were sent letters seeking their "cooperation" in the probe, panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., announced in a statement.

Advertisement

"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th," they said.

"As we work to provide answers to the American people about that day, we consider it a patriotic duty for all witnesses to cooperate. We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee as we work to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th," they added.

RELATED Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California have previously received requests for cooperation from the Jan. 6 panel. All have so far refused.

Advertisement

McCarthy has called the committee "illegitimate" and has accused it of seeking to "damage its political opponents" rather than investigate the events of Jan. 6, in which the Capitol was stormed by a mob of Trump supporters seeking to block the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

In its letter to Biggs, leader of right-wing House Freedom Caucus, the committee said it is "aware of your participation in certain planning meetings, both in person at the White House and remotely, regarding various aspects of planning for January 6th," including a Dec. 21, 2020, in-person meeting in which a scheme to nullify the election results was allegedly discussed.

RELATED Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC

The committee told Brooks it is seeking information about "your recent public statements regarding conversations" with Trump, including a statement made to WIAT-TV in Birmingham, Ala., on March 24, in which Brooks said, "The President [Trump] has asked me to rescind the election of 2020. He always brings up, 'we've got to rescind the election. We've got to take Joe Biden down and put me in now.'"

Jackson, Trump's former White House doctor, was asked by the committee to provide information about references made to him in encrypted communications exchanged between members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group during the Jan. 6 riot.

Advertisement

The panel says the messages show Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes asking fellow militia members to provide Jackson with personal security and "suggesting that you have 'critical data to protect.'"

RELATED 2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled against the city of Boston and said officials there violated the First Amendment when they denied a group an opportunity to fly the Christian Flag outside City Hall.
Amber Heard fires PR team ahead of defense testimony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amber Heard fires PR team ahead of defense testimony
May 2 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard fired her crisis management team just days before she is expected to take the stand in her own defense in the $50 million defamation trial filed by ex-husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp.
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
May 2 (UPI) -- Las Vegas police and National Park Service authorities have discovered human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead, in a case suspected to be a homicide.
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
May 2 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced a suspension of executions in the state in the wake of a temporary reprieve granted to a death row inmate due to "technical issues" with lethal injections.
Watch live: Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
May 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday afternoon, the White House confirmed.
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
May 2 (UPI) -- A federal jury needed two hours of deliberations Monday before convicting former NYPD officer Thomas Webster of assaulting D.C. officer Noah Rathbun during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Weather Underground activist who had role in deadly 1981 Brink's robbery dies at 78
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Weather Underground activist who had role in deadly 1981 Brink's robbery dies at 78
May 2 (UPI) -- Kathy Boudin, an activist with the group Weather Underground who was sent to prison for an armored truck robbery that killed three people, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 78.
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
May 2 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter again about four hours after he made a new account over the weekend, according to reports.
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
May 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines won't be bought out by JetBlue Airways after turning down the New York City-based airline's $3.6-billion acquisition offer on Monday in favor of merging with Frontier Airlines.
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
May 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will present the Presidential Rank Awards to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement