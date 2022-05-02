Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 5:41 PM

Dow gains 84 points as markets stage late turnaround to start May

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow gains 84 points as markets stage late turnaround to start May
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 84 points as markets turned green in the final hour of trading Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets staged a late turnaround in the first day of trading in May om Monday after a difficult April.

The three major averages found their way into the green in the final hour of trading with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 84.29 points, or 0.29%, after it was down more than 400 points at session lows.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 gained 0.57% and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.63%.

April was the worst month for the Dow and S&P 500 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, while the Nasdaq had its worst month since 2008.

RELATED EU files antitrust complaint against Apple over mobile wallet tech

Tech stocks led the late surge Monday after struggling in April with Facebook parent, Meta, rising 5.32%, while Netflix gained 4.78%, Microsoft climbed 2.5% and Google parent, Alphabet, increased 2.71%.

Intel stock rose 3.14% and Chevron stock gained 1.97% as semiconductor and energy stocks also contributed to Monday's rebound.

U.S. crude oil prices climbed back to above $105 per barrel, while the 10-year treasury yield climbed to 3%, its highest level since December 2018.

RELATED SK hynix, SK Innovation chalk up strong performances in Q1

"Three percent is certainly important. ... It's a psychological barrier that's got people worried about what the Fed is going to do," said Matt Maley of Miller Tabak.

Advertisement

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy-setting meeting on Wednesday, at which the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, the biggest rate hike since 2000.

The Fed also is set to formally announce the beginning of quantitative tightening as it rolls assets off of its $9 trillion balance sheet.

RELATED Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle

"Recession risk has risen and the financial health of the private sector may ultimately determine whether policy tightening will tilt the economy into a downturn," Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note.

"Financial fragility in the private sector has historically amplified the impact of the headwinds confronting today's expansion: higher interest rates, rapid wage inflation and slowing growth."

Latest Headlines

Union loses bid to organize second New York City Amazon facility
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Union loses bid to organize second New York City Amazon facility
May 2 (UPI) -- An upstart labor union that successfully organized an Amazon.com facility in New York City last month has failed to repeat that win at another nearby workplace, U.S. officials announced Monday.
President Biden, first lady mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Biden, first lady mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
May 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr at a White House reception Monday with calls for religious tolerance and praise for the contributions of Muslim Americans.
Grand jury seated in Trump Georgia election interference probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Grand jury seated in Trump Georgia election interference probe
May 2 (UPI) -- A special grand jury was selected Monday in Atlanta as part of an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump committed any crimes in seeking to influence Georgia's 2020 election results.
Ex-cop who shot 12-year-old Philadelphia boy charged with murder
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-cop who shot 12-year-old Philadelphia boy charged with murder
May 2 (UPI) -- The police officer who was fired from the Philadelphia Police Department after he fatally shot Thomas "TJ" Siderio, 12, in the back in March has been charged with murder.
Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers
May 2 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol on Monday sought information from three more Republican lawmakers with close ties to former President Donald Trump.
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled against the city of Boston and said officials there violated the First Amendment when they denied a group an opportunity to fly the Christian Flag outside City Hall.
Amber Heard fires PR team ahead of defense testimony
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amber Heard fires PR team ahead of defense testimony
May 2 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard fired her crisis management team just days before she is expected to take the stand in her own defense in the $50 million defamation trial filed by ex-husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp.
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
May 2 (UPI) -- Las Vegas police and National Park Service authorities have discovered human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead, in a case suspected to be a homicide.
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
May 2 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced a suspension of executions in the state in the wake of a temporary reprieve granted to a death row inmate due to "technical issues" with lethal injections.
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
May 2 (UPI) -- A federal jury needed two hours of deliberations Monday before convicting former NYPD officer Thomas Webster of assaulting D.C. officer Noah Rathbun during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement