Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 10:01 PM

Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Authorities in Alabama on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Lauderdale County Jail corrections officer Vicki White, pictured here, charging her with aiding in the escape of inmate Casey White. Photo via Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama on Monday announced an arrest warrant for a corrections officer who disappeared alongside an inmate over the weekend.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a warrant had been issued for Vicki White, the assistant director of corrections at Lauderdale County Jail, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree after she was last seen with inmate Casey White on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Singleton said at a press conference Monday that he believes Casey White's escape was "orchestrated" and that Vicki White, played a role. The two are not related despite sharing a last name.

"There's no question she assisted in this escape," Singleton added, noting it was unclear if she was coerced to do so. "We won't know for sure what the situation was until we get a chance to talk to director White."

RELATED Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face

Vicki White had filed for retirement, with Friday scheduled to be her last day on the job, and was living with her mother for the five weeks before her disappearance after she sold her house.

"We don't know if she was took by force or if she was voluntarily in this," said Vicki White's mother, Pat Davis. "But we just want her back. That's all we want."

Advertisement

Vicki White claimed she was taking Casey White to a nearby courthouse for a mental health evaluation, even though no such evaluation was scheduled, and that she broke protocols requiring two deputies to transport an inmate.

RELATED Ex-cop who shot 12-year-old Philadelphia boy charged with murder

"This leads us, again, to believe it was orchestrated because we had two vans of inmates leave just minutes before Director White had Casey White brought up front. Both of those vans and two deputies on them. One had five inmates, the other had seven inmates."

Surveillance video showed that the pair left the jail, with Casey White likely laying in the backseat of the patrol vehicle to avoid detection until they arrived at Florence Square shopping center where they swapped vehicles.

The video was seen on video at the shopping center about eight minutes after leaving the jail and a member of the public also reported seeing the vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies searched the vehicle but did not find any evidence.

RELATED Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say

Singleton again warned Monday that Casey White, who is 6-feet-9-inches tall and was facing two counts of capital murder, was "an extremely dangerous person" and was likely armed since Vicki White was carrying a firearm when they left the jail.

Advertisement

"She's definitely in danger, willingly or not. This guy's no one to mess with," he said.

Casey White previously planned to escape the jail and take a hostage in 2020, but detention center employees caught him.

On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Casey White's capture.

Latest Headlines

U.S.: Russia is planning to annex eastern Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
U.S.: Russia is planning to annex eastern Ukraine
May 2 (UPI) -- The United States believes that Russia is planning to annex two regions of eastern Ukraine while recognizing a third as an independent republic, a senior U.S. official said Monday.
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
May 2 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said Monday they taken a woman into custody accused of shooting another driver in the face in an alleged act of road rage. 
Ukrainian casualties reported as Russian forces target Odessa
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ukrainian casualties reported as Russian forces target Odessa
May 2 (UPI) -- Local officials say a Russian rocket attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa late Monday resulted in civilian casualties, including the death of a 15-year-old boy, official media reported.
VP Kamala Harris to return to White House after negative COVID-19 test
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris to return to White House after negative COVID-19 test
May 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will return to the White House on Tuesday after she tested negative for COVID-19 about a week after contracting the virus.
Union loses bid to organize second New York City Amazon facility
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Union loses bid to organize second New York City Amazon facility
May 2 (UPI) -- An upstart labor union that successfully organized an Amazon.com facility in New York City last month has failed to repeat that win at another nearby workplace, U.S. officials announced Monday.
Dow gains 84 points as markets stage late turnaround to start May
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow gains 84 points as markets stage late turnaround to start May
May 2 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 84 points, as markets turned green in the final hour of trading Monday.
President Biden, first lady mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Biden, first lady mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
May 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr at a White House reception Monday with calls for religious tolerance and praise for the contributions of Muslim Americans.
Grand jury seated in Trump Georgia election interference probe
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Grand jury seated in Trump Georgia election interference probe
May 2 (UPI) -- A special grand jury was selected Monday in Atlanta as part of an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump committed any crimes in seeking to influence Georgia's 2020 election results.
Ex-cop who shot 12-year-old Philadelphia boy charged with murder
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-cop who shot 12-year-old Philadelphia boy charged with murder
May 2 (UPI) -- The police officer who was fired from the Philadelphia Police Department after he fatally shot Thomas "TJ" Siderio, 12, in the back in March has been charged with murder.
Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview 3 more GOP lawmakers
May 2 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol on Monday sought information from three more Republican lawmakers with close ties to former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement