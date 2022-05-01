Driver charged with DUI after Atlanta 'pedal pub' crash that injured 15 people

May 1 (UPI) -- The driver of an Atlanta "pedal pub" that was involved in a crash that injured more than a dozen people was charged with driving under the influence Sunday.

The operator of the vehicle was charged with a business permit violation in addition to the DUI, authorities said.

A pedal pub is an electric vehicle that can carry up to 15 passengers pedal on a large-scale bike, while the operator sits at the front and controls the vehicle.

As the peddler was negotiating a turn at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street at around 6:30 p.m., the vehicle toppled over, police said.

Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McClain said 15 people were hurt including two in critical condition and three with serious injuries.

Police said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.