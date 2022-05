Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Pool File Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Sen. Michael Bennet announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of the U.S. Congress to contract the virus. Bennet, D-Colo., announced his diagnosis via Twitter, stating he was experiencing minor, cold-like symptoms and that he plans to work virtually while quarantining at his Denver home. Advertisement

"I encourage all Coloradans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves, their families and our communities," he said.

Bennet's positive test follows Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; and Vice President Kamala Harris being among those who contracted the virus last week.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on Friday also said she had contracted COVID-19.

The United States leads the world with more than 83 million infections and more than 1 million deaths to the pandemic, according to data collected by worldometers.info.